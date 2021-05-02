Thanks to the second wave of Covid-19, our country is dealing with one of the worst crisis in human history. As a country, we're lacking basic resources such as oxygen and ICU beds which is leading to thousands of deaths every single day due to coronavirus.

However, it seems like showcasing the election results is a much bigger deal than covering the epidemic. One of them is ABP News which has not only dedicated today to election results but is comparing our country's shortage of oxygen with 'shortage of seats' in the election.

Describing the results, the journalist compares Congress to being on a ventilator while TMC finally getting the 'oxygen of seats'.

People on Twitter didn't only criticize ABP News for its insensitivity but were also enraged by this kind of coverage.

Unbelievable ! Sorry @ABPNews, this is not creative. This is highly insensitive.



महामारी के दर्द की कोई उपयोगिता नहीं हो सकती. ये तो बिल्कुल नहीं कि उससे जुड़े डरावने शब्द और उपमाएं राजनीतिक रिपोर्टिंग के काम आएं. — Kuldeep Mishra (@kuldeepmishra) May 2, 2021

Do they understand sensitivity? — Vaishna Roy (@vaishnaroy) May 2, 2021

Have they bloody lost it or what...Shameful...Disgraceful 😡 — enn gee ess (@nee_el) May 2, 2021

Whoever wrote this, and the anchor who took a call to speak it out, you guys have hit the new low. Please introspect. May be leave your jobs, not journalism for sure. Please take coaching classes @Samdish — Manish Pandey (मनीष पाण्डेय) (@join2manish) May 2, 2021

Shameful anchoring 😞 — Dinesh Wadera (@dineshwadera) May 2, 2021

Oh Editors !!! Long leave. Just so insensitive. — Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) May 2, 2021

So you think oxygen shortage is funny — mystic_fire (@mystic_fire__) May 2, 2021

Such heartless creatures, what’s wrong with them? — Prabal Rastogi (@prabal1815) May 2, 2021

@Shehla_Rashid just when you thought the coverage couldn’t get any worse. — Vin (@InItToVinIt05) May 2, 2021

Hoping to see some empathy from the news channels.