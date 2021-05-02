Thanks to the second wave of Covid-19, our country is dealing with one of the worst crisis in human history. As a country, we're lacking basic resources such as oxygen and ICU beds which is leading to thousands of deaths every single day due to coronavirus.
However, it seems like showcasing the election results is a much bigger deal than covering the epidemic. One of them is ABP News which has not only dedicated today to election results but is comparing our country's shortage of oxygen with 'shortage of seats' in the election.
Describing the results, the journalist compares Congress to being on a ventilator while TMC finally getting the 'oxygen of seats'.
Insensitivity at it’s peak @ABPNews 👎 pic.twitter.com/Vbdt4J4jbZ— Saloni Gaur (@salonayyy) May 2, 2021
People on Twitter didn't only criticize ABP News for its insensitivity but were also enraged by this kind of coverage.
Unbelievable ! Sorry @ABPNews, this is not creative. This is highly insensitive.— Kuldeep Mishra (@kuldeepmishra) May 2, 2021
महामारी के दर्द की कोई उपयोगिता नहीं हो सकती. ये तो बिल्कुल नहीं कि उससे जुड़े डरावने शब्द और उपमाएं राजनीतिक रिपोर्टिंग के काम आएं.
Do they understand sensitivity?— Vaishna Roy (@vaishnaroy) May 2, 2021
Whoever wrote this, and the anchor who took a call to speak it out, you guys have hit the new low. Please introspect. May be leave your jobs, not journalism for sure. Please take coaching classes @Samdish— Manish Pandey (मनीष पाण्डेय) (@join2manish) May 2, 2021
Shameful anchoring 😞— Dinesh Wadera (@dineshwadera) May 2, 2021
Oh Editors !!! Long leave. Just so insensitive.— Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) May 2, 2021
Shameless, Lifeless, loveless!! Insensitivity is too mild a word. @maojay15 @onelovelyworld @SUBRATSMSM @Swamy39— Gaurav Dutta (@dgaurav7) May 2, 2021
Such heartless creatures, what’s wrong with them?— Prabal Rastogi (@prabal1815) May 2, 2021
@Shehla_Rashid just when you thought the coverage couldn’t get any worse.— Vin (@InItToVinIt05) May 2, 2021
Hoping to see some empathy from the news channels.