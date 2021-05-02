Thanks to the second wave of Covid-19, our country is dealing with one of the worst crisis in human history. As a country, we're lacking basic resources such as oxygen and ICU beds which is leading to thousands of deaths every single day due to coronavirus.      

Source: Sky News

However, it seems like showcasing the election results is a much bigger deal than covering the epidemic. One of them is ABP News which has not only dedicated today to election results but is comparing our country's shortage of oxygen with 'shortage of seats' in the election.      

Describing the results, the journalist compares Congress to being on a ventilator while TMC finally getting the 'oxygen of seats'.          

People on Twitter didn't only criticize ABP News for its insensitivity but were also enraged by this kind of coverage. 

Hoping to see some empathy from the news channels. 