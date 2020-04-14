While extending the lockdown till May 3, PM Modi reminded people of 7 things that they must do to endure that India emerges victorious in this fight against coronavirus.

These were: 

These seem like good things to follow, since all of them motivate Indians to help each other. 

But the focus of news channels was on something else. Well, at least one of them.

Here is ABP News' coverage of the PM's address:

They counted that the PM folded his hands 7 times and showed viewers a picture of all those instances.

The point of this? Who knows! I thought we are beyond looking for meaning in things.

Anyhow, Twitter was highly amused by this, and here are some of the reactions.

Good thing the PM asked for no one to be laid off.