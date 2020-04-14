While extending the lockdown till May 3, PM Modi reminded people of 7 things that they must do to endure that India emerges victorious in this fight against coronavirus.

These were:

7 things that @narendramodi ji indicated today After declaring Lockdown extended till 3rd May 2020

1) Help seniors (citizen)

2) Respect lockdown norms

3) Improve immunity

4) Download Aarogya Setu application

5) Help poor people

6) Don't sack employee

7) Respect Frontline warriors — Stay Home Stay Safe (@besanladdoo) April 14, 2020

These seem like good things to follow, since all of them motivate Indians to help each other.

But the focus of news channels was on something else. Well, at least one of them.

Here is ABP News' coverage of the PM's address:

😂😂😂 news channel hai ye? pic.twitter.com/XAjX9VETvH — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) April 14, 2020

They counted that the PM folded his hands 7 times and showed viewers a picture of all those instances.

The point of this? Who knows! I thought we are beyond looking for meaning in things.

Anyhow, Twitter was highly amused by this, and here are some of the reactions.

The thing I like about ABP news is that they don't believe in theory. They are data driven. They present hard hitting numbers. pic.twitter.com/Qn8qS1nMcL — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 14, 2020

Kitna baar breath kiya yeh count karna bhul gae, @ABPNews next time please tell us. — Tarique Anwar (@itariq_anwar) April 14, 2020

WTF 😃 seems their video editor is trying to save his job by doing overtime 🙄🙄🙄 — yash (@yadsul) April 14, 2020

Maaro mujhe maaro 🤣 — आवारा ⎊ 🤫 (@SakhtDil_Krati) April 14, 2020

Epic 🤣🤣 — Mayank Bhardwaj (@mbrwj123) April 14, 2020

Good thing the PM asked for no one to be laid off.