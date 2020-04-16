What's as dangerous as coronavirus right now is fake, unverified news, sending people into a state of panic.

And well, sometimes horror.

For instance, this report from Aaj Tak which declared a living person, dead. The 'breaking news' on the channel said that Defence Colony RWA president in Delhi has died of coronavirus.

fake news on coronavirus
Source: Twitter/Major Ranjit Singh

That didn't happen. The president, Major Ranjit Singh can vouch for it.

The major later also asked the channel/journalist to apologise for causing trouble to his family members.

Which the journalist did, and he graciously forgave him.

People, though, are furious and have been reacting to the news on Twitter.

Spreading misinformation like this during a pandemic is the worst thing a journalist can do. 