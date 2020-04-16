What's as dangerous as coronavirus right now is fake, unverified news, sending people into a state of panic.

And well, sometimes horror.

For instance, this report from Aaj Tak which declared a living person, dead. The 'breaking news' on the channel said that Defence Colony RWA president in Delhi has died of coronavirus.

That didn't happen. The president, Major Ranjit Singh can vouch for it.

Aaj Tak I am the President of Defence Colony Welfare Association and alive as of now. Are you reading my near future. Idiots wake up. pic.twitter.com/rjHoq8RFCm — Major Ranjit Singh (@MajorRanjitSin2) April 15, 2020

The major later also asked the channel/journalist to apologise for causing trouble to his family members.

Idiotic people I am very much alive. I am Major Ranjit Singh (Veteran), President Defence Colony Welfare Association. Apologize or be prepared to be sued. My family members are distressed. pic.twitter.com/7VAKhX1CcZ — Major Ranjit Singh (@MajorRanjitSin2) April 15, 2020

Which the journalist did, and he graciously forgave him.

I think it was a genuine mistake by the Aaj Taj Journalist, working under stress during these trying days. The journalist has apologised which I have accepted and bear him no grudge. As a Fauji I have learnt how genuine mistakes take place and need to forgive — Major Ranjit Singh (@MajorRanjitSin2) April 16, 2020

People, though, are furious and have been reacting to the news on Twitter.

That’s ridiculous.@aajtak must correct it and fire their source who has given this information abt RWA President. — Abhishek Dutt (@duttabhishek) April 15, 2020

You must teach them a lesson book an FIR against them. — Syed Abdahu Kashaf (@syedKashaf95) April 16, 2020

This is ridiculous👿👎 Shame on you @aajtak — bhumika Mishra 🇮🇳 (@beyond_star2) April 16, 2020

Take them to task sir. — Anup Sayare (@sayareakd) April 15, 2020

Spreading misinformation like this during a pandemic is the worst thing a journalist can do.