1. A 90-year-old woman was raped in Delhi by a 37-year-old man.

The incident took place in Chawwla area of Delhi on 7th September. While the DNA reported that the woman was going to a nearby village when the accused offered her a lift, and allegedly raped her, according to India Today, the woman was waiting for her milkman when the accused lured her.

The accused was later arrested.

2. Nearly 43,000 people, engaged in the farming sector, and daily wage earners committed suicide in 2019.

According to the latest data by NCRB, as many as 32,563 daily wage earners ended their lives during 2019 and formed 23.4% of the total suicide cases in the country, up from 30,132 in 2018.

3. The average number of cases disposed every month by High Courts has fallen by 50%, while subordinate courts have seen a drop of 70%.

Ever since India went into complete lockdown, court proceedings have been suspended. While these courts moved to video conferencing, the total number of disposed cases fell drastically this year.

4. At least 15 people have been killed in the California, Oregon and Washington wildfires.

The deadly widlfires ravaging multiple West Coast states in the US have forced about 5,00,000 people in Oregon to flee their homes. As of Thursday, more than 100 wildfires across 12 Western states burned more than 4.3 million acres roughly equal to the size of New Jersey.

5. Huge fire broke out at Beirut port a month after the massive explosion.

Another huge fire a month after the massive explosion at Beirut port that killed over 200, caused panic among people. The cause of the fire couldn't be ascertained.

6. A report by WWF revealed that humans are pushing every 1 out of 3 freshwater species to extinction.

According to the Living Planet Report 2020, at least 85% of the earth’s wetlands are already lost and freshwater species are at highest risk compared to forest or marine species. As far as India is concerned, the riverine ecosystems are under threat and the size of wetlands has also shrunk.

7. Scientists found a relatively low concentration of Ozone over Guwahati compared to the other urban locations in India.

Tropospheric, or ground-level ozone, is created by chemical reactions between oxides of nitrogen and volatile organic compounds. It usually increases when pollutants emitted by cars, power plants, industrial boilers, refineries, chemical plants, and other sources chemically react in the presence of sunlight, impacting human health.

8. A 12-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam was abducted by 3 men and gang raped.

According to reports, the girl went missing after she went out to buy groceries. She was gang-raped by three men before she was drowned and killed.

The three accused, identified as Kallu, Deepak and Ravi, have been arrested by the police.

9. A 5-year-old girl was raped by her maternal uncle, also a minor, in UP.

According to reports, the girl has visited her maternal grandmother's village when she was raped by her 14-year-old maternal uncle.

A case has been registered against the accused after a complaint by the child's mother.

10. Rampant and illegal sand mining in Collem, Goa is posing a threat to the Khandepar River.

Despite the ban, extensive mining and sand extraction has led the river to run dry every year. This river is also one of the major sources of raw and fresh water for several surrounding regions.

11. A 19-year-old COVID positive woman was allegedly raped by an ambulance driver while being taken to hospital in Kerala.

The police have now arrested the driver who did not possess the mandatory clearance certificate before joining as a driver with the state health department’s ambulance service.

12. Hundreds of farmers protesting against 3 farm-related ordinances of the central government were lathi-charged by the police.

These farmers claim that the 3 ordinances are anti-farmer and have announced that they will block all roads of the state on September 20 if their demands are not met.

13. For the first time in the history of the US, the Census Bureau will count Sikhs as a distinct ethnic group.

Sikh community activists in the US have been campaigning for a separate category on the Census Bureau form for more than a decade now.

14. India slipped 26 spots on the global economic freedom index, this year.

India has been ranked 105th on the Global Economic Freedom Index 2020. It fell 26 spots from 79th position in last year’s rankings.

The purpose of this report is to measure economic freedom by analysing policies and institutions of 162 countries and territories around the world.

