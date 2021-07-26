The headlines have been filled to the brim with news about Raj Kundra, and while that's a case that's going through its own investigation, a lot of other important news has been overshadowed in the process. So here's a few bits of news you should know about as well.

1. An all-women brigade is holding a 'Kisan Sansad' at Jantar Mantar in protest against the farm laws.

Several convoys have reached Delhi to mark 8 months of the protests.

All-Women "Kisan Sansad" At Jantar Mantar In Protest Against Farm Laws

2. In regards to the Pegasus scandal, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s denied that there was any unauthorised surveillance. He did not deny that there was surveillance.

BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh feels the Pegasus row is a "non-issue" which does not concern the "common man".

3. Heavy rain in Maharashtra has resulted in 164 deaths, while 100 people are still missing.

Over 84,000 people have been evacuated.

Over 135 people have lost their lives till now in several landslides. @CMOMaharashtra has taken stock of the situation and has now announced compensation for the kin of those who died in the rain-related mishaps. #MaharashtraRains

4. There have been over 17,000 fresh cases of Covid in Kerala, and 66 deaths have been reported.

17,466 fresh Covid-19 cases, 66 deaths in Kerala

5. AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria has stated that Covid vaccinations for children could start from September.

Covaxin trial results on children likely by September: AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria

6. The Manipur Government has appointed Olympic Silver Medallist Mirabai Chanu as Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) in the police department.

Manipur Government has decided to appoint Olympic Silver Medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu as Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) in the police department: Chief Minister's Secretariat, Imphal



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/i7MWFKeFfG — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

7. The Sputnik V vaccine, which is said to have 97.6% efficacy, has been found to provide immunity for a longer duration.

Rediff: Sputnik V with 97.6% efficacy provides immunity for a longer duration. The vaccine manufactured at Morepen Laboratories will be available in India in 2 months - Chairman & Managing Director of Morepen Laboratories Sushil Suri

👇https://t.co/Fj2tXEEOHr pic.twitter.com/OOdq0x07JS — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) July 26, 2021

8. A recent study found the Ganga river to be highly polluted with microplastics, with the worst levels being reported in Varanasi.

The Ganga, which runs through five states covering about 2,500 km before flowing into the Bay of Bengal, is heavily polluted with microplastics.

Findings of a recent study



Findings of a recent study #ExpressExplained https://t.co/QV6oNAazD2 — Express Explained 😷 (@ieexplained) July 25, 2021

9. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to raise the issue of human rights and the contentious CAA upon his upcoming visit to India.

"US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will raise issues of human rights and democracy with Indian officials during his first visit to New Delhi"

10. Bhageerathi Amma, who passed the literacy examination at the age of 105 two years ago, passed away at the age of 107. She was fondly known as Kerala's oldest learner.

One of the winners of the First Naari Shakti Puraskar, Smt. Bhageerathi Amma, known fondly as Akshara Muthashi, or Literacy Grandmother, passed away in Kollam, Kerala, at 107. She was an inspiration to millions. Om Shantihi!

11. Even as states beg for supplies, large numbers of Covid vaccine doses are lying unused in private hospitals.

COVID-19 vaccines are going unused in private hospitals in many states. Do read this report by @Paul_Oommen

Just a reminder of the issues that really matter!