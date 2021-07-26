The headlines have been filled to the brim with news about Raj Kundra, and while that's a case that's going through its own investigation, a lot of other important news has been overshadowed in the process. So here's a few bits of news you should know about as well.

1. An all-women brigade is holding a 'Kisan Sansad' at Jantar Mantar in protest against the farm laws.

Several convoys have reached Delhi to mark 8 months of the protests.

2. In regards to the Pegasus scandal, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s denied that there was any unauthorised surveillance. He did not deny that there was surveillance. 

3. Heavy rain in Maharashtra has resulted in 164 deaths, while 100 people are still missing.

Over 84,000 people have been evacuated.

4. There have been over 17,000 fresh cases of Covid in Kerala, and 66 deaths have been reported. 

5. AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria has stated that Covid vaccinations for children could start from September.

6. The Manipur Government has appointed Olympic Silver Medallist Mirabai Chanu as Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) in the police department.

7. The Sputnik V vaccine, which is said to have 97.6% efficacy, has been found to provide immunity for a longer duration.

8. A recent study found the Ganga river to be highly polluted with microplastics, with the worst levels being reported in Varanasi.

9. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to raise the issue of human rights and the contentious CAA upon his upcoming visit to India.

10. Bhageerathi Amma, who passed the literacy examination at the age of 105 two years ago, passed away at the age of 107. She was fondly known as Kerala's oldest learner.

11. Even as states beg for supplies, large numbers of Covid vaccine doses are lying unused in private hospitals. 

Just a reminder of the issues that really matter!