After 21 years of working with NDTV, journalist Nidhi Razdan announced that she will be quitting TV journalism and taking up a position with Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences as an Associate Professor.

Some personal and professional news: after 21 years at NDTV, I am changing direction and moving on. Later this year, I start as an Associate Professor teaching journalism as part of Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences 1/n — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) June 13, 2020

Razdan started her career with NDTV at the age of 22 and was currently working as an executive editor with the network. She thanked her mentors and bosses, the co-founders of NDTV, Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, for their support over the years.

I will miss my colleagues deeply. Most of all, I want to thank @PrannoyRoyNDTV @radhikaroyndtv for being the most incredible mentors and bosses. You took me in as a 22 year old and believed in me. I never say never, so TV may one day beckon again. Wish me luck — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) June 13, 2020

Over her two-decades-long career, she was awarded the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism and the Teacher's Achievement Award (TAA) for Communication.

Her fearless, on-point reporting on the shocking Kathua rape case also earned her the International Press Institute Award for excellence in journalism.

Over the course of her career, Razdan anchored various shows, including the prime time news show NDTV 24X7, variety talk show, Left, Right & Centre, and the weekly debate show, The Big Fight. She also wrote the book, Left, Right and Centre: The Idea of India.

Her reporting on key social, political, and economic events, like the India-US nuclear deal, the 2001 Gujarat earthquake, made her a household name and one of the few female reporters who smashed through the glass ceiling to become an inspiration for aspiring journalists.

Many people took to Twitter to comment on her decision:

Big congratulations and good luck, Nidhi. Your grace under pressure's been a rare gift in these testing times. You'll be missed in the TV space. — Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) June 13, 2020

Oh no, very few sane voices in TV news.... You were one. All the best for future, be back soon! — vijaita singh (@vijaita) June 13, 2020

You are absolutely amazing n very talented at your work Nidhi...lots n lots of good wishes for future...always stay connected... — Abhigyan Prakash (@Abhigyan_AP) June 13, 2020

All the very best Miss Associate Professor 👩‍🏫 .....never say never ....😊 we all in @ndtv will miss u. Njoy. — Neeta Sharma (@NEETAS11) June 13, 2020

Wishing you the bestest in life!!!! 🤗 🤗 🤗

You might have left TV but TV will not leave you.

Will see you sitting on many a panel, my love. — Geeta Mohan گیتا موہن गीता मोहन (@Geeta_Mohan) June 13, 2020

Everyone reaches a point in their life where what they have been doing doesn't excites them anymore (even if they were doing it better than others). It is wise for us to switch to something which actually excites us. Not everyone has got the courage to do so.. all the best Nidhi — Abhishek Yugal (@YugalAbhishek) June 13, 2020

For over two decades Nidhi Razdan was synonymous with TV journalism in India, and her voice in Indian journalism will be dearly missed.