Journalist Nidhi Razdan revealed that she was the victim of a 'sophisticated and coordinated phishing attack' that offered a bogus teaching position at Harvard University. In June last year, she'd left NDTV after receiving the so-called post of associate professor of journalism at Harvard.

She said she noticed 'a number of administrative anomalies' after her posting was constantly delayed, and when she finally spoke to senior authorities at Harvard, the truth came out.

The perpetrators of this attack used clever forgeries and misrepresentations to obtain access to my personal data and communications and may have also gained access to my devices and my email/social media accounts.

She has since filed a police complaint regarding the incident. The news led to a flurry of responses online.

Further updates to the story are awaited.