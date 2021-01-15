Journalist Nidhi Razdan revealed that she was the victim of a 'sophisticated and coordinated phishing attack' that offered a bogus teaching position at Harvard University. In June last year, she'd left NDTV after receiving the so-called post of associate professor of journalism at Harvard.

I have been the victim of a very serious phishing attack. I’m putting this statement out to set the record straight about what I’ve been through. I will not be addressing this issue any further on social media. pic.twitter.com/bttnnlLjuh — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) January 15, 2021

She said she noticed 'a number of administrative anomalies' after her posting was constantly delayed, and when she finally spoke to senior authorities at Harvard, the truth came out.

The perpetrators of this attack used clever forgeries and misrepresentations to obtain access to my personal data and communications and may have also gained access to my devices and my email/social media accounts.

She has since filed a police complaint regarding the incident. The news led to a flurry of responses online.

I actually got into @Harvard and it’s a lot harder than it seems. Stay woke @Nidhi! 🤟 https://t.co/TCJEuQiFFI — Priyanka Deo Jain (@priyankadeo) January 15, 2021

Harvard guy who offered job to Nidhi.. pic.twitter.com/5AiW4km9x7 — The Frustrated Indian (@FrustIndian) January 15, 2021

Wow — this is awful.



For the record, @Harvard has no school of journalism, no department of journalism, and no professors of journalism.



(It does have @niemanfdn! But we have no faculty and no classes. And it does have @ShorensteinCtr, but no journalism-specific faculty.) https://t.co/AiMYkcrB6Q — Joshua Benton (@jbenton) January 15, 2021

Recruiter : Can I tell you a joke?



Nidhi: Yes?



Recruiter: Harvard



Nidhi: I didn’t get it



Recruiter: exactly 😂 — mthn (Proff Haywards 5000) (@Being_Humor) January 15, 2021

She should have checked the website



Harvard doesn't even have a journalism school or department https://t.co/Eo5I8EQIp2 — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) January 15, 2021

When Nidhi reach at Harvard

university For job

Harvard university pic.twitter.com/rZe8AzHiXe — Sahil (@o_sahil3) January 15, 2021

Further updates to the story are awaited.