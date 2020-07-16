Trigger Warning: Racism, Assault

Violence against black students in India is unfortunately not an uncommon occurrence. Following another such attack on two Nigerian students in Haridwar, police have arrested the director of a private college, along with 5 security guards, registrar and a non-teaching member of the staff.

According to Hindustan Times, the security guards had assaulted these students who tried to go out for dinner, the video of which had gone viral on social media.

2 African Students were beaten at Roorkee Institute of Technology by calling out from hostel on 15 July. With the support of over 200 Indian students, an FIR was filed. pic.twitter.com/pxk6zwDXqF — Mojo Story (@themojo_in) July 16, 2020

The students wanted to go ou to eat because they were bored with the canteen food but were denied permission. They went out regardless. But upon their return, they were confronted by the security guards which led to a verbal duel following which they were brutally beaten up by the guards.

Meanwhile, local students, villagers and National Student Union of India (NSUI) have come out in support of the assaulted students and have demanded strict legal action against the private college management and the security guards.

This incident has also led to severe criticism on social media.

This is shameful. May these men get well soon. Hope to see all culprits in jail. — Surabhi Kaushik (@surkaushik9) July 16, 2020

It's gut wrenching to see this brutality being normalized day after day. :( — BrownStreakedDevil (@SnehalM0428) July 16, 2020

No, it isn't. Indians have a history of racism, whether it's against Black people, North Easterners, even between North and South Indians. We've championed fairness, and racism is cheered on by literally every social institutions. Instead of defending it, try fighting it. — samvedh (@samvedh_eswar) July 16, 2020

The college is yet to respond to the incident.