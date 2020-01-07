All the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will be hanged on 22nd January at 7 AM in Tihar jail, according to a verdict announced by a Delhi court today. 

The court has also issued a death warrant against all four of them.

The culprits who will be hanged are Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta.

Among other convicts were Ram Singh, who allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial and a minor who was sent to a reform facility and released after three years.