Hours after Supreme Court rejected the curative plea of Pawan Gupta, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya Case, a Delhi Court refused to stay the execution of death sentences of all four convicts.

According to Economic Times , all four will be hanged tomorrow at 6 AM.

Gupta had filed a curative plea last Friday, seeking the changing of his death sentence to life imprisonment.

A five-judge bench, headed by Justice NV Ramana, rejected Gupta's application seeking stay on the execution of death sentence scheduled for March 3, Tuesday.

Making an official statement, the bench said:

The application for oral hearing is rejected. The application for stay of execution of death sentence is also rejected. The curative petition is dismissed.

The mercy petitions of three convicts - Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay - was already dismissed by the President earlier.