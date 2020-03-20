The four convicts in Nirbhaya's case were finally hanged today at 5.30 am.

#WATCH Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang rape victim shows victory sign & hugs her sister Sunita Devi and lawyer Seema Kushwaha. pic.twitter.com/rskapVJR13 — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

But after losing the case after 7 long years, Nirbhaya’s rapists’ lawyer, Adv AP Singh ended up making derogatory statements over Nirbhaya’s character. He asked Nirbhaya's mother,

Raat ke sade barah baje tak kyun nahi pata tha ki tumhari beti kahan hai?

The advocate had also pleaded for Pawan Kumar to the President who was one of the convicts.

Twitter was outraged by this statement.

I don't think there is any level lower than this you can stoop to, for anyone, anywhere. An absolute disgrace of a human being. I just feel for Nirbhaya's family who have to go through this mockery of a judiciary system. Hope they find all the strength in the world. #RIPNirbhaya — BHUVAN (@iamthe12thman_) March 19, 2020

Jis desh mein rapist ko aise lawyer mil jaaye uska ku6 nahi ho sakta — Pruthvi Patel (@Pruthvi_2809) March 20, 2020

The women of his family should be feeling very ashamed today — Shaki1708 (@shaki1708) March 20, 2020

Shame on him — Divya (@Divya60900732) March 20, 2020

He should b punish for this.. How can he say ki her upbringing is good.. Girls are not even safe with their family... Just coz of these people.. Crimals r doing crime without fear... — ITI RATHI (@RathiIti) March 20, 2020

Advocate AP Singh had worked overnight to get his clients out of the death sentence. But justice was delayed but not denied after all.