Nirbhaya gang-rape convicts might not be hanged on Jan 22 as one of the convicts, Mukesh has filed a mercy plea.

7 years after a fast track court was set up to bring justice to Nirbhaya, the court ruled out a verdict to give death penalty to the convicts. They were scheduled to be hanged on January 22nd.

But Mukesh along with fellow convict Vinay had filed a curative plea before the Supreme Court which was rejected. But, Mukesh has also made efforts to move to Delhi High Court and seek a stay on the death penalty issued against him.

The basis of his argument in court was that he has a right to seek mercy from the President. Delhi High Court will hear his plea. His petition will be sent to the Delhi government followed by the Ministry of Home affairs before reaching President Ram Nath Kovind, who will then make decisions based on his recommendations.

According to reports, Delhi government has told Delhi High Court that the four convicts won't be hanged on January 22nd as procedures to process their mercy plea is in progress.