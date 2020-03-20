Seven years after the heinous crime, four men who were convicted for rape and murder of Nirbhaya, that shook the country, were hanged today (20th March 2020) at 5:30 AM. 

And, while some netizens were happy that Nirbhaya's family finally got justice, there were others who want to see a change in the judicial system for faster trails and stringent action against such convicts. Take a look. 

In the end, justice always prevails!