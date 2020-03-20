And, while some netizens were happy that Nirbhaya's family finally got justice, there were others who want to see a change in the judicial system for faster trails and stringent action against such convicts. Take a look.
Feels good to see the faith in justice prevails. We are proud that both of you kept going and won this battle. 🕊#NirbhayaCase #NirbhayaJustice https://t.co/6ZKjnkdFaF— Tantri Tanisha (@aashi_55) March 20, 2020
Finally 7 years, #NirbhayaVerdict, Nirbhaya gets justice, 7 years,why so long,why can't such cases or people stand together like we are standing together for a fight against #CoronaStopKaroNa , why Nirbhaya had to wait 7 years. I hope all rapes,crimes stop in the world from 2day,— Nyra (Preeti) (@Naveenadchange) March 20, 2020
Today finally get the justice to NIRBHAYA...— Keyur Modh (@KeyurModh26) March 20, 2020
Thanks to judiciary and goverment that her family has "finally get justice"
All four rapist was finally get FAASI at 5:30 am...... #NirbhayaCase #JusticeForNirbhaya #Judiciary #NirbhayaJustice #Indian pic.twitter.com/haKpb3y3Sl
Justice delayed but not denied. The nation celebrates justice for Nirbhaya. Long live Nirbhaya #NirbhayaVerdict #NirbhayaJustice #nirbhayaconvicts #NirbhayaCase #Nirbhaya pic.twitter.com/sbZZIawxgA— GC ChandraShekhar (@GCC_MP) March 20, 2020
It is finally A Justice for Nirbhaya but it is very Late, on serious note we request to change Indian Judiciary system for Fast result of such Cases. #JusticeForNirbhaya— Abhijit the AKS (@akstherko) March 20, 2020
@nirbhayajustice @MinistryWCD @PMOIndia Better late than never. RIP Nirbhaya. What abt the juvenile rapist? JJB wanted him to be tried as an adult. His case shd be reopened. If a group of juveniles gangrape would the law say they did not know what they did ?— Kay Abreu (@kabreu1953) March 20, 2020
Finally, all four rapists hanged and bloody sluggish justice served. #NirbhayaCase was making a mockery of justice.— Sachindra Vikram Singh (@CosmoIntellect) March 20, 2020
It's time for judicial reform. There was an evasion of justice for 7+ years, by brutal rapist and lusty wolf, even after the set up of fast track court.
#Nirbhaya pic.twitter.com/M9NKPBQhNe
Ppl r happy that we got justice but the sad reality is it took 7 fucking years think her parent how they must have been faced the court for these years ?— I N A R A 💙 (@lmaoplssss) March 20, 2020
This case will set an ex for ppl to think before filing case coz of the time it will consume !#NirbhayaCase
It took 7 years, i will not celebrate, there are loopholes in our justice system .— Sleeping soul (@cronology) March 20, 2020
I was waiting but i couldn't make it it to the last and slept. It's indeed a good morning for us. Yeah it's got delayed but she got justice at the end. For the very first time i saw her mother's peaceful smile. Now we can say rest in peace girl. #NirbhayaVerdict #NirbhayaCase https://t.co/stzxalkxxv— Anu⁷ ☃ (@thousandwords00) March 20, 2020
FinallyJustice is prevailed on land.Hard fought battle of a mother for justice of a daughter. #NirbhayaCase well done #SeemaKushwaha for standing strong nd firm.a lesson taught for all.— Stephen Dsouza (@melroysteve) March 20, 2020
#NirbhayaJustice #NirbhayaJustice— rs navanee (@rs_navanee) March 20, 2020
The whole India looked the Nirbhaya's case...The delay were occur in carrying out the execution for so long time..that is unnecessary one...Finally the culprits were hanged👏👏👏
We waited for long to hear this but in last its #NirbhayaJustice. In India for every hour a rape is happening but out of all few were hanged to death and rest were continuing the same the system should improved. #NirbhayaCase— Nilesh Kumar (@NileshK87837688) March 20, 2020
After the 7 year 3 month .— Mohd Sahil (@MohammedSahilk9) March 20, 2020
Finally nirbhaya soul got a justice #NirbhayaCase pic.twitter.com/KGf3cXGDjJ
#PMModi ji, justice has prevailed despite every attempt to subvert it using a treacherous judicial system. It's high time we have a comprehensive judicial reforms 🙏 #NirbhayaVerdict #NirbhayaCase #Nirbhaya #NirbhayaJustice #nirbhayagetsjustice #NirbhayaNyayDivas— Raju (@nbrengaraju) March 20, 2020
The mental trauma she's has gone through all this seven years, yet stayed strong and fought against.. Bow down to her.🙌🏻#NirbhayaCase #Nirbhaya pic.twitter.com/VfBx3rV9Oq— లిల్లీ (@mightylilly) March 20, 2020
I don’t see this as #NirbhayaJustice but I am very glad those morons are dead&sad that a beast was set free because of his age— Rishu (@MeHonestlyy) March 20, 2020
Their death after years isn’t justice. It was a mockery of our country&it’s law#NirbhayaCase #nirbhayabetrayed #NirbhayaVerdict #Nirbhaya #Hanged
Justice is still there it’s proven today around 5:00 am in the morning Tihar jail. .. after lots of patience and. Perseverance #NirbhayaCase— dr. yoshitha reddy (@YoshithaReddy2) March 20, 2020
Justice delayed is not justice denied.— Hema vadde (@itme_hema) March 20, 2020
Hanged till death!!!!..... finally!!!
Woke up with an incredible news that all 4 convicts of nirbhaya case are hanged.#Nirbhaya now you can rest in peace.
2020 is a new 2012.#NirbhayaJustice #Hanged #justiceserved
In the end, justice always prevails!