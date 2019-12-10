There's no denying the fact that the quality of air in Delhi is deadly and this has now found a mention in a plea filed by Akshay Singh Thakur, one of the Nirbhaya case convicts, to review his conviction.

Akshay was the only one out of the four men convicted in the Nirbhaya gang rape case who did not file a review petition against the death penalty earlier.

According to a report by India Today, he has approached the Supreme Court today, seeking a review of his conviction. At one point, Akshay's review petition brings up Delhi's air quality. It reads:

... it is important to pertain here that Air Quality of Delhi NCR and metro city is burst and like a gas chamber... the water of Delhi NCR and metro city is also full of poison... Everyone is aware of what is happening in Delhi NCR in regard water and air.

It further says:

Life is going short to short, then why death penalty?

He has pleaded that he should be given mercy as life in Delhi is anyway becoming shorter due to air and water pollution.

Akshay Singh Thakur was convicted in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case along with Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma. All of them were awarded death penalty which was upheld by the Supreme Court, last year.