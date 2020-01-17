After exhausting all their legal remedies, finally a date has been decided for the execution of all four Nirbhaya rape case convicts.

Issuing a fresh death warrant to the convicts, a Delhi court has set a new date for their hanging: February 1, 2020 at 6 AM.

2012 Delhi gang-rape case: A Delhi court issues fresh death warrant for convicts for 1st February, 6 am pic.twitter.com/hHvXo6Av1d — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020

The Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday afternoon rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four men convicted in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

This rejection came a few hours after the Union Home Ministry had sent the petition to the President.

*This is a breaking story. More details will be disclosed as the developments take place.