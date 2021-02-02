After announcing the Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team attended the post-Budget press conference and fielded questions from the reporters. 

Though ideally reporters are allowed one question each, most reporters overlook this rule, which is exactly what happened at the press conference. 

But, when a female reporter, Gulveen from ET, stated that she'd be asking two questions, Nirmala Sitharaman's colleague pointed out that she was only allowed to ask one.

And that's when the finance minister immediately remarked, "Why do you say that only to her, you didn't stop the guys".

Her comment drew laughter from the crowd, even as the reporter thanked her for taking her questions. Of course, the internet wasted no time in commenting on the issue: 

