Chief Minister of Bihar and Janata Dal politician Nitish Kumar has stirred up controversy by saying that alcohol should be banned across India, adding that it was what Mahatma Gandhi wanted.

For the uninitiated, alcohol was banned in Bihar by Nitish Kumar in the year 2016.

Nitish made this statement at an event called 'Liquor-Free India', noting that alcohol destroys lives.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Delhi: It (liquor ban) should not only be implemented in nearby states but also in the entire country. It was Mahatma Gandhi's wish, he had said liquor destroys lives. (16.02.20) pic.twitter.com/tzVvjKX034 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020

Something, that was countered loud and well by people on social media.

Liquor is less harmful than toxic nationalism, something that caused two WWs. — Murhsid Hindi (@mhaider77) February 16, 2020

If alcohol is bad, why don't government force to stop its production. It has only increased illegal selling. Stop interfering in people's personal life. — Vikash Shrivastava🇮🇳 (@VikashS28) February 17, 2020

Well It Does Not Work That way. Maharashtra Government has had a Ban on Guthka for over 7 Years Now. But even Today it’s easily Available every where. You just can’t stop Peoples Habits “One Fine Day”. — Anuj (@anujp0007) February 16, 2020

Mahatma Gandhi was also against Party Politics but candidates are winning in the name of Party, even the candidates has never worked for them. So let's start with banning such Party culture and let the party just be a management body of their members. @NitishKumar @ani @PTI_News https://t.co/f0TT8BqaA9 — Political Eye Of Kumar (@iksratan) February 17, 2020

One impotant wish of Mahatma Gandhi was to vanish unemployment.

When this wish will b fulfill??#nitishkumar_is_chore https://t.co/YwDVNX3rQq — Majidsk400 (@Majidsk13) February 17, 2020

Selective use of Gandhiji ideals is a great manoeuvre of politicians in our country. He also didn't want discrimination in name of caste, creed or https://t.co/LFi476pULG CAA-NRC, but you are using for political benefit supporting it.Nitishji where are your Gandhian principles? — IRFAN AHMAD (@Irfu39) February 17, 2020

Restricting people from not drinking alcohal is not the means of development,restricting people and sending to them to jail is not the means of development,inspite you should educate them not to drink.once people will understand the demerits of alcohol,they will not drink. — rajesh mohan (@rajeshmohan2008) February 17, 2020

Nitish ji, things don't work this way. Banning every thing doesn't solve any problem.