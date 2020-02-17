Chief Minister of Bihar and Janata Dal politician Nitish Kumar has stirred up controversy by saying that alcohol should be banned across India, adding that it was what Mahatma Gandhi wanted.

For the uninitiated, alcohol was banned in Bihar by Nitish Kumar in the year 2016. 

Nitish made this statement at an event called 'Liquor-Free India', noting that alcohol destroys lives.

Nitish ji, things don't work this way. Banning every thing doesn't solve any problem.