A modern-day student goes through a lot of stress because of the pressure that is put on them by society, teachers and even their own family to be the best that everything. However, here's some good news for the students of Rajasthan.

According to India Today, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently announced that there would be no studies in government schools of the state and there's no need for students to carry their bags to the school on these No-Bag dyas.

While delivering his speech during the presentation of the state budget in the assembly, Gehlot said that every Saturday activities related to literature and culture, sports, happiness therapy, personality development, scout, moral values, tips to stay healthy shall be organised for the students.

Chief Minister also said that parent-teacher meetings would be held on Saturdays so that teachers can update the parents about the academic performance of their ward.

This announcement is a huge relief for all those students who carry heavy bags to their schools.