The Reserve Bank of India placed Yes Bank under moratorium on Thursday, March 05. The move also reduced the withdrawal limits to ₹50,000 per month.

A day after this imposed crisis, Yes Bank shares plunged as much as 85 per cent, reports NDTV

But as people, mostly with their bank accounts in Yes Bank, started panicking the hashtag #NoBank was trending on Twitter.

Corrected tweet: the average voter, who thought @narendramodi will bring good governance, has been cheated. He/she are losing out in #YesBank collapse. No corporate is crying, no institutional investor is upset, no politician has lost money. Only poor voters did. #yesbankcrisis — RadhakrishnanRK (@RKRadhakrishn) March 6, 2020

#YesBank

While everyone is worrying about #yesbankcrisis ...😭



Me having 504 Rs. in my account:😎 pic.twitter.com/MPjA5AGK0i — Vishal Saini (@vishal_saini_vs) March 6, 2020

No Yes Bank.



Modi and his ideas have destroyed India’s economy.



#NoBank — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 6, 2020

I am a Hindu, Last year Govt shut PMC Bank 10 days before Diwali where my account was, I lost all my savings, I couldn't celebrate Diwali



Then I opened my bank acnt at #YesBank and just 5 days before Holi I lost my ₹ again



Modi ji just tell me why only Hindus?#yesbankcrisis — Doctor Nirav Modi (@niiravmodi) March 6, 2020

Reporter :Mam #YesBank is getting bankrupt



FM - I Don't Care My Account Is In Swiss Bank...#NoBank — Reshma Alam (@reshma_alam9) March 6, 2020

❌ #NoBank

❌



But still the Govt claims its 'Sab Changa Si' pic.twitter.com/1qTjgQEvwD — Nehal SiddiQue (@iamNSQ) March 6, 2020

Aap Chronology Samajhiye



Modi in 2014 ~ Give me ur votes



Modi in 2015 ~ Give me ur subsidies



Modi in 2016 ~ Give me all ur cash



Modi 2017 -2020 ~ Forget all ur money deposited in banks#YesBank #PMCBank #yesbankcrisis #NoBank — Ali 🔥 (@SayedAliNaqi) March 6, 2020

🚨🚨🚨

YES Bank's chief economist sold Rs 1.9 crore worth of shares by December 2019.



Total offload of Rs 3.5 crore between five insiders - more than three months back! #YesBank #yesbankcrisis pic.twitter.com/jWJTIFxVzo — Mayank (@AZenGuy) March 6, 2020

Chronology:

1st Bhakts will abuse Nehru and Congrss for everything: happily forgetting that they are there they are because of Nehruvian institutions.

2. Then Modi will destroy them and they would beg and plead..#yesbankcrisis #Yesbank pic.twitter.com/rJbAhMF72e — Samar (@Samar_Anarya) March 6, 2020

Yesterday - PMC Bank

Today - Yes Bank

Tomorrow - Your Bank



What do you expect when Finance minister blames Uber / Ola for crisis and MoS Finance is busy goli maro #NoBank #Nifty #YesToShutdownabscbn — Gyan Tiwari (@gyan2112) March 6, 2020

#yesbankcrisis After the bad news about #YesBank today Indian rupee slumped lowest ever against USD.

Sab Changa Si pic.twitter.com/PnKgSpOTQM — Manjeet Singh (@manjeet_harsh) March 6, 2020

The restrictions have been imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) due to serious deterioration in the financial position of the private bank.

But it can also be seen as another sign of our faltering economy, as the international value of the Indian rupee also continues to fall.