Most of you have probably read about Cristiano Ronaldo converting all his CR7 hotels into hospitals for the treatment of coronavirus patients, free of cost.

Yeah, that's fake news!

Nothing of the sort has been said by the footballer or his agents, even as Ronaldo posted a message supporting healthcare officials all over the world.

The story was originally posted on a Spanish website Marca, and soon the legions of Ronaldo's fans shared it making it viral all over the world.

But then football journalist Kristof Terreur confirmed that it was indeed fake and Marca has since taken down the post!

Reported as fake in Portugal, in the meantime deleted by Marca (who made it a viral story). https://t.co/Iq7QAkDImD — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) March 15, 2020

To make sure, we checked into the CR7 hotels' website and noticed that no information concerning this transformation of hotels into hospitals had been mentioned.

So beware of news like this, especially at times of crisis. It only causes confusion and can lead to serious consequences for a lot of people. Remember, not everything you read on the internet is true. Check your news. If it's too good to be true, it probably is.