Among all other things, Hyderabad is also known for its Haleem, a delicacy which is prepared, served and even exported only during the month of Ramadan. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, things are going to be different this year.

According to India Today, looking at the adverse situation, the Twin Cities Hotel Owners' Association and the Hyderabad Haleem Makers' Association have decided that they won't be preparing the delicacy this year.

Every year during Ramadan, the industry sells Haleem worth hundreds of crores. However, the people who are associated with the industry are saying that in past 50 years, this is the first time when the Haleem will not be served.

The lockdown has already hit the city's biryani business which has a monthly turnover of around ₹1,000 crores. In the city, nearly 6,000 restaurants serve Haleem worth roughly ₹500 crores during Ramadan.

Mohammed Abdul Majeed, the owner of famous Pista House and President of HHMA, hopes this tough time will end soon.