The right-wing, chief among them Home Minister Amit Shah, have constantly blamed a certain section of society for every incident of violence or dissent against the government. They call this the tukde-tukde gang. However, the Union Home Ministry has claimed it has no information about said gang in response to an RTI query.

Activist Saket Gokhale, filed the query, tweeted the Home Ministry's response and said this proves there is no such thing as the tukde-tukde gang.

"Ministry of Home Affairs has no information concerning tukde-tukde gang."



The "tukde tukde gang" does not officially exist & is merely a figment of Amit Shah's imagination. pic.twitter.com/yaUGjrqI4f — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) January 20, 2020

The term had come to the fore when anti-national slogans were allegedly raised at JNU. Since then, Amit Shah has capitalised on its nationalistic implications to rouse right-wingers.

While talking about those protesting against the CAA/NRC, he said,

"I want to say that it's time to punish the tukde-tukde gang led by the Congress. They are to be blame for the violence in the city. People in Delhi should punish them.

Saket also said that while it is a frustrating and slow process to hold the government accountable, it is still not impossible.

His actions were met with a wave of praise.

While it was common knowledge that this 'gang' was more of a way to attack those rightfully protesting, this RTI reply has now made it official that they have no actual information about any gang trying to break the country.