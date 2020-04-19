Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media today and said that after assessing the current situation in Delhi, the state government has decided not to allow any relaxation of the lockdown.

Kejriwal said that the number of cases in Delhi has been rising every day. He said that of the 186 people who were tested positive yesterday was all were asymptomatic, which means that the virus has already spread.

He said that since some of these people used to regularly visit the state government's centres for distributing food, the govt. has now asked authorities to do rapid testing of everyone in that centre.

After assessing the prevailing situation in Delhi, we have decided not to permit any relaxation of the lockdown, as of now. https://t.co/mPIOpuF2KR — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 19, 2020

The CM also said that virus has spread because people have not followed the lockdown. He added that the situation is tense but not out of control as we have not reached a state of emergency like Italy where the government ran out of ventilators.