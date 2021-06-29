Releasing a circular from the education department, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia noted yesterday that no school can deny admission to a child raised by a single parent.

He went took to Twitter and posted:

The notice read: 

All heads of schools of all managements under DoE are (Directorate of Education) hereby directed to not deny admission to candidates who have filled details of even one of the parents in the application form while taking admission.

The announcement was received very well by people on the internet and this is how they responded to the news. 

A step closer towards a more inclusive society and more kids who get discrimination-free education.