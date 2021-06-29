Releasing a circular from the education department, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia noted yesterday that no school can deny admission to a child raised by a single parent.

He went took to Twitter and posted:

No school in Delhi shall deny admission to a child on the grounds that the child is declaring name of his/her single parent only. pic.twitter.com/gDz1riHog0 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 28, 2021

The notice read:

All heads of schools of all managements under DoE are (Directorate of Education) hereby directed to not deny admission to candidates who have filled details of even one of the parents in the application form while taking admission.

The announcement was received very well by people on the internet and this is how they responded to the news.

When u have an educated education minister, all he works towards is making education and its System better @msisodia Ji this issue had been affecting many children. It is such a thoughtful gesture

Kudos to u and ur team 👏 https://t.co/10e9vEZJeR — Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) June 29, 2021

Personally hits very close to home. I was denied covid tests in Punjab this time around unless I entered in the form “Father/Husbands” name, and since I have neither - I was told to go elsewhere. Inclusive decision and much, much, much needed! https://t.co/3mTMO0tXGI — Moose Jattana (@MooseJattana) June 28, 2021

Flexible systems can make the progress of a nation flexible; accelerating the dream in the true form.



Education is the best example in the context. Appreciate the move of the Delhi Government❤️ https://t.co/2INu2KkzVR — Mrigraj M Mahanand (@Mriigraj) June 28, 2021

Wonderful move https://t.co/eIfHHfCLoE — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) June 28, 2021

Commendable step. Other states should follow suit https://t.co/USgKzCVj2U — Saif Ullah Khan (@saifizm) June 28, 2021

A step closer towards a more inclusive society and more kids who get discrimination-free education.