You know what's worse than being single on the New Year's Eve? Being single on the New Year's Eve at home.

That's what people in Hyderabad are going to have to do, though, since the Rachakonda police department has banned single people from entering parties and other events, reported Vice.

Only couples will be allowed to enter, along with their friends. So, for the likes of me, who neither have friends nor a partner, house parties are going to be the scene sadly.

Apart from this, there are other steps being taken by the police, which make sense to be honest.

If anyone is caught drunk driving, they will have to pay a fine of ₹ 10,000 or spent 6 months in jail. Or both.

DJs have also been banned, except for a certain cases where the permission has been sort, and the sound decibels to exceed 45.

All of this is fine, but what is this treatment of single people, man? Where are they supposed to go?