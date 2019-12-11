It was all desi vibes in Sweden when Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and his wife Esther Duflo received the prestigious award dressed in Indian attire.

Watch Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer receive their medals and diplomas at the #NobelPrize award ceremony today. Congratulations!



They were awarded the 2019 Prize in Economic Sciences “for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.” pic.twitter.com/c3ltP7EXcF — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) December 10, 2019

Abhijit chose to wear a black bandhgala paired with an off-white Bengali dhoti and Esther wore a red and blue saree for the event.

As per a report by News18, the official site for the Nobel Prize mentions the dress code for the ceremony and all the attendees are expected to adhere to it. But the couple chose to deviate from the dress code and wore traditional Indian clothes.

Desi twitter was quite impressed with both, the couple's gesture and outfit.

Abhijit Banerjee receives his nobel in desi swag. Ditches bow and tails, dons dhoti. pic.twitter.com/8aeOen4AOH — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) December 11, 2019

How good does he look! A Bengali man in a dhoti kurta at such a huge platform. Congratulations and thank you! #AbhijitBanerjee #NobelPrize https://t.co/izwFhIiQ0t — Pashmi Dutta (@pashmidutta) December 11, 2019

Wow! Abhijit dressed for the occasion as Bengali bhadralok an Mrs Duflo, the second woman in sari (after mother Teresa) to receive nobel! — GPR FIX (@gpr90662b) December 10, 2019

Every Indian will feel proud to see these pictures of #AbhijitBanerjee in ‘Dhoti’ and #EstherDuflo in ‘Sari’ at the Nobel award ceremony in Stockholm today. Thanks @iqbaldhali for giving us quick glimpse of the ceremony. Congratulations again. #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/HsHVPFfWtk — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) December 10, 2019

Abhijit Banerjee wearing Bengali dhoti to receive the Nobel is very, very cool https://t.co/Ign5l9KOHF — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) December 11, 2019

#AbhijitBanerjee

What a moment!!

When the whole India is forgetting its cultural value person like Abhijeet Banerjee is showing respect to India's tradition in the world stage.

Huge respect for this person🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/TVLHQafkI5 — Aishik Sinha (@SinhaAishik) December 11, 2019

Fir bhi dil hai #Hindustani. Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo today receive Nobel prize in Indian traditional attire. Pic: AFP. pic.twitter.com/8IPkrE9MhC — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 11, 2019

Their gesture, just like their award, has indeed made us proud.