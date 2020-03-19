The coronavirus outbreak has made people more conscious about their hygiene and socialisation. People are trying to isolate themselves as much as possible to prevent the spread of the disease.

Avoiding contact is apparently the key here. Some kids in Noida came up with a novel idea to encourage their neighbours to avoid touching the buttons in the lift.

Kids in Noida, India, stick a small container full of toothpicks with a small trash bin next to elevator buttons and encourage their high-rise neighbors to not touch floor buttons with their fingers. Simple, eco-friendly and very much a #coronavirus #jugaad 🙏🏾👏🏾👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/IVpbbAecOT — Raju Narisetti (@raju) March 18, 2020

They put toothpicks in the elevator along with a notice explaining their use and also attached a trash bin to discard the used toothpicks.

While some people praised the innovation by the kids...

Very nice idea sir. Good initiative 👌 — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) March 19, 2020

Wow. Amazing idea from the young innovative minds. — Mrityunjay (@Mrityunjaynse) March 19, 2020

Smart kids with full of intelligence — Ashish Agarwal (@AshishA19851153) March 19, 2020

... others mentioned that they have seen such things happening in other countries too.

I saw a viral video from South Korea few weeks back..They also used this method! — •••••• (@INDIAN07658787) March 19, 2020

It first started in China — Nirav Akshay Oza (@NiravAkshay) March 19, 2020

