Parts of north India have been gripped by an intense heatwave over the past few days. High temperatures in the region have broken all records.

North India was reportedly the warmest region in the world, this Tuesday, 26th May.

In Churu (Rajasthan), the mercury levels rose as high as 50 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest spot in the world.

Delhi also recorded its hottest day in 18 years, on Tuesday, as temperatures touched 46 degrees Celsius.

IMD has predicted that the heatwave conditions are expected to prevail and intensify in the north and northwest region for the next few days.

After this, western disturbances could lead to thunderstorms and rain in certain areas.

Further, dust storms from Rajasthan and adjoining regions are expected to deteriorate the air quality in Delhi NCR.