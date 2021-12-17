North Korea has imposed a ban on activities like laughing, drinking, grocery shopping, etc., as the country enters a mourning period of 11 days to mark the 10th death anniversary of former leader Kim Jong-il.

Kim Jong-il ruled the country from 1994-2011. Following his death, Kim Jong Un became the ruler of North Korea.

Radio Free Asia confirmed the news of the ban and quoted a citizen saying,

In the past, many people who were caught drinking or being intoxicated during the mourning period were arrested and treated as ideological criminals. They were taken away and never seen again.

The ban apparently also states that people are not allowed to cry out loud even on the death of their family members. No birthday celebrations will be allowed during the mourning period.

Any violation of the ban is likely to have serious consequences for citizens. Reports also suggest that the police are already on the lookout for people who do not appear to be in a grieving mood.