According to the commander of US forces in the South, North Korean authorities have issued shoot-to-kill orders to prevent coronavirus from spreading in the country. 

Source: www.businesstimes.com

Ever since the outbreak was first reported from China, North Korea has not confirmed a single case of the disease till now. US Forces Korea (USFK) commander Robert Abrams, in an interview said:

They've got North Korean SOF (Special Operations Forces) out there. Strike forces, they've got shoot-to-kill orders in place. The regime right now -- the military -- is focused principally on getting their country recovered and to help mitigate the risk of Covid-19.

Since January, Pyongyang has closed its border with China in order to prevent contamination. In fact, in July the state media stated that the country had raised its state of emergency to the maximum level. 

As of now, North Korea is yet to comment.