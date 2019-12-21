Amidst growing protests by students and intellectuals across the country, a few protest rallies were also organized in favour of the newly passed Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

In their quest to make it a successful event the organizers, though, allegedly committed a huge blunder, reports The Pune Mirror.

They reportedly made a student from Thailand a part of the protest by handing her pro-CAA placards.



She had no clue about what was going on and allegedly it was all revealed when a reporter asked a question to the girl.

When asked about her motive for protesting, she simply looked puzzled and said:

I am doing my masters in philosophy. This is my first year here. I am from Thailand. I don't know what the march is about.

Apparently everyone who gathered at the event thought the girl was from Northeast and by the time the organizers realized their mistake, the girl had walked with them till the gates of Savitribai Phule Pune University.

The protest was held inside the university's main campus.

Holding placards with messages in support of the CAA and the proposed NRC, people baring orange flags took out a march from the main building and shouted slogans backing the Centre and their newly implemented legislation.