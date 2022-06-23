Do you know that North East India is in crisis? The region is experiencing the worst floods in years, people are dying, and lakhs are getting affected.
The catastrophic floods that hit Northeastern India and neighboring Bangladesh began in early May with heavy pre-monsoon rain bursting the banks of Brahmaputra and Barak, and triggering life-threatening landslides.
The situation in Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh is especially devastating with over 1900 villages submerged in the heavy rain. Reportedly, the death toll in Assam alone has risen to 100, and over 54 lakh people are affected.
The Hindu reported that the district authorities have established 816 relief camps where 1.56 lakh people have taken shelter. The Assam Chief Minister also visited some of those relief camps. However, the situation remains grim with Silchar, Karimganj, Cachar worst affected.
Sadly, the real plight of our North-Eastern India hardly ever comes into the mainstream limelight. It's not like another celebrity kid is born. Right? The situation out there is gut-wrenching. IT NEEDS ATTENTION.
#WATCH | Fire & Emergency Services, Assam, spur to action as the flood situation worsens in Chirang district. (22.06)#AssamFloods pic.twitter.com/VQ4C6q5mSu— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022
#Northeastfloods, unfortunately not much attention. What’s the point after the episode has happened? Priorities not in the right place. #Assam #Meghalaya #northeastmatters https://t.co/2jAHrFXMu9— Sridhar (@sridhar2981) June 17, 2022
It's very strange to see that Indian mainstream media is not talking about disaster going on in North east.#NorthEastFloods— ayush tikoo (@ayush_tikoo) June 21, 2022
20k relief package announced by centre .
Hundred of people have died and lakhs of people have been affected.#prayfornortheast
News is a public utility.🙏When the mainstream media doesn't report on issues that concern the public, it is OUR LOSS . Look at the news from Assam today - we know more 🐴trading of MLAs than floods in Assam.— RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 22, 2022
This should worry 😔us all. #AssamFloods pic.twitter.com/SS7oC508y7
First priority drinking water, approx 40lakhs people fully affected. #PMOIndia #PMModi pic.twitter.com/0iYQwVK0ti— Priyabrata (@priyabrata86) June 21, 2022
Aerial Views of Assam Flood!— Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) June 19, 2022
Location - Nellie, Morigaon#PrayForAssam #AssamFloods
📸 Sachin Bharali pic.twitter.com/O2dOU28ofg
Imagine having to pack all your belongings, and that of your family in one small sack of a bag and flee from your place for good.
#AssamFlood #NorthEastFloods, Landslide in Meghalaya, near Sonapur Tunnel at National Highway 6, people making their way through mud. Incessant rain has paralyzed normal lives in Assam too. pic.twitter.com/griHfz5iP2— Peter Alex Todd (@peteralextodd) June 20, 2022
This is Barpeta in Assam. Have been receiving alarming messages from sources there past few days. Here is one: “facing burning problem. No electricity, no drinking water, no LPG. Just flood and flood.” #northeastfloods pic.twitter.com/EYtndwTa6a— Snigdha Poonam (@snigdhapoonam) June 19, 2022
No 'Super Prime Time' slots for people who are battling floods in Assam ...#AssamFloods2022 @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/S567NO1Dbe— सुनील कुमार आलेडिया (@AlediaSunil) June 23, 2022
This is one of the disastrous situation in northeast.. pray for the people of northeast 🙏 #AssamFloods pic.twitter.com/zxWC8iSV6p— Masuma Begum (@Masumabegum94) June 21, 2022
#AssamFloods2022 glimpses os the disaster #assamfloods pic.twitter.com/FSUwayXi8R— Mohammad fasahathullah siddiqui (@MdFasahathullah) June 16, 2022
This is the main road of #silchar ... look at the speed of water rushing in..... #silcharflood #AssamFloods #flooding pic.twitter.com/wbeicyK98h— Samrat Roy (@samratroy21) June 20, 2022