This is not Antarctica.

This is not even Texas!

This is the holy Yamuna river near ITO in Delhi which is spewing a thick white toxic foam that is formed due to pollutants, chemicals, untreated sewage waste.

But hey, it's not just the chemicals. This pile of garbage alongside the river is also one of the major factors for the river getting polluted.

Twitter users were enraged after seeing these fresh pictures and voiced their disappointment.

Wow we Indians can't even take care.of our river.we r just master in blaming. Ask any one give lecture on politics,we can write a granth on that.But as a citizen we r equally responsible. — Sandeep Kumar (@Sandeep_Bang) February 23, 2021

There is urgent need of upgrading the sewerage system all over the country this is so important that if it is ignored the we have to spend many times more in addition to uncountable casualties. Apart from this the other remedial measures must be initiated simultaneously. — Ravindermohanwalia (@Ravindermohanw1) February 23, 2021

India cant protect its sacred rivers and it is trying to revive Saraswati. Utter failure.!😢😢 — A R (@RanaAkash9004) February 23, 2021

Despite of Delhi HC judgment in the year 2002 or 2001.... problem is still same — Amiet sabharwal (@SabharwalAmiet) February 23, 2021

Scene of Antarctica in Delhi!!😲 — Manichand (@Desi_7Gladiator) February 23, 2021

Nature needs at least a year's break from humans. Time to lock us back into our homes. That is the only chance Nature would have. — Swati Aiyer (@SwatiAiyer1) February 23, 2021

At first look,I thought it's Antarctica ,then realized it's not 😥😥 ..the pathetic condition of Yamuna remains same years after years.. — Soumi Banerjee (@soumi_ban) February 23, 2021

There is one river that we pray and bow down to.. then there is another river where we pollute to this extent!? It's like giving money for charity on one end and stealing money from the other end. About time we care about our environment & nature! — Hemal (@007_hemal) February 23, 2021

Untreated sewage entering the river from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh has on multiple occasions led to an increase in ammonia levels in the river water, affecting the drinking water supply in Delhi.