This is not Antarctica.
This is not even Texas!
This is the holy Yamuna river near ITO in Delhi which is spewing a thick white toxic foam that is formed due to pollutants, chemicals, untreated sewage waste.
But hey, it's not just the chemicals. This pile of garbage alongside the river is also one of the major factors for the river getting polluted.
Twitter users were enraged after seeing these fresh pictures and voiced their disappointment.
There is urgent need of upgrading the sewerage system all over the country this is so important that if it is ignored the we have to spend many times more in addition to uncountable casualties. Apart from this the other remedial measures must be initiated simultaneously.— Ravindermohanwalia (@Ravindermohanw1) February 23, 2021
India cant protect its sacred rivers and it is trying to revive Saraswati. Utter failure.!😢😢— A R (@RanaAkash9004) February 23, 2021
Despite of Delhi HC judgment in the year 2002 or 2001.... problem is still same— Amiet sabharwal (@SabharwalAmiet) February 23, 2021
Nature needs at least a year's break from humans. Time to lock us back into our homes. That is the only chance Nature would have.— Swati Aiyer (@SwatiAiyer1) February 23, 2021
Untreated sewage entering the river from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh has on multiple occasions led to an increase in ammonia levels in the river water, affecting the drinking water supply in Delhi.