This is not Antarctica.

This is not even Texas!

Source: ANI

This is the holy Yamuna river near ITO in Delhi which is spewing a thick white toxic foam that is formed due to pollutants, chemicals, untreated sewage waste.       

Source: Twitter

But hey, it's not just the chemicals. This pile of garbage alongside the river is also one of the major factors for the river getting polluted. 

Source: ANI

Twitter users were enraged after seeing these fresh pictures and voiced their disappointment.  

Untreated sewage entering the river from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh has on multiple occasions led to an increase in ammonia levels in the river water, affecting the drinking water supply in Delhi.      