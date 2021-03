Located in the foothills of Zabarwan mountain range, Asia's largest Tulip garden in Srinagar officially opened on March 25 for the world to see. This garden is spread across 35 acres of land and has around 15 lakh varieties of Tulips.

Whenever you get the opportunity, do visit Jammu and Kashmir and witness the scenic Tulip festival. In addition to the tulips, you will experience the warm hospitality of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/RuZorHWBrO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2021

Since the official opening, over 50,000 people have already visited the place and enjoyed the beautiful weather in Jammu and Kashmir. But, if you are hesitant to visit this beautiful garden due to Covid-19, here are some pictures of this massive gardens which will make you gasp :

Nature’s delight.

A man offering prayer inside the Asia's largest Tulip garden on the foothills of Zabarwan mountains in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/R97oRzjx2r — Basit Zargar (باسط) (@basiitzargar) March 30, 2021

As our Tulip Garden in Srinagar opens for visitors tomorrow, as the Mayor of Srinagar I welcome you, your friends and your families to Srinagar!



We are a city with a heart and a warmth that beckons!



Srinagar awaits your arrival!



Yours truly,@Junaid_Mattu

Mayor of Srinagar pic.twitter.com/BBFdlSJHu8 — Mayor of Srinagar (@MayorofS) March 24, 2021

A multi-day Tulip Celebration Festival in the first week of April will also be held. By that time Tulip will be in full bloom.