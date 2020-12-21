For nearly a month, farmers have been protesting against the new farm bills at the Singhu Border near Delhi.

While people are quick to focus on one aspect of the protest, the 'luxuries' like pizzas and wifi that farmers are seemingly 'enjoying', the bitter reality is that thousands of farmers are braving cold winds out in the open, as Delhi experiences one of its harshest winters.

Cold wave sweeps Delhi, city records its coldest morning of the season so far at 3.4 degrees Celsius: India Meteorological Department — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 20, 2020

Here's a look at the other side of the protest that most of the national media seems to be conveniently ignoring:

As of now, PM Modi has announced that he will be interacting with the farmers on December 25.