Mainstream media will not show you this. Large scale protests in Assam and North East regarding Citizenship Bill— Gandhi 2.0 (@Bharatratna26) December 11, 2019
Internet shutdown in Tripura for 48 hrs#NoToCAB #cab_नहीं_चलेगा pic.twitter.com/DqrDalfRzD
The bill violates the fundamental right to equality by providing preferential treatment to certain religious communities over the other, which is why, people are protesting against it.
#NoToCAB is trending on Twitter as people on social media are also strongly opposing the bill.
A plea to all our fellow Indian countrymen,think about Assam for a microsecond atleast. One part of your country is being discriminated against.Our protests and our woes are not being heard.The mainstream media is ignoring it all.Please lend us a voice #NoToCAB #AssamRejectsCAB pic.twitter.com/7SKSZKfljN— Armita (@BoraArmita) December 11, 2019
We the people of Assam are completely against CAB. No CAB means No CAB. #AssamRejectsCAB #NoToCAB @narendramodi @PMOIndia @BBCIndia @BBCWorld @aajtak @ABPNews @cnni @FoxNews @SkyNews @MSNBC @euronews @ndtv @pratidintime @CNBC_Awaaz pic.twitter.com/V5F61U6CuS— Nabanita Chutia (@NabanitaChutia) December 11, 2019
PLEASE GUYS— Supriya/জয় আই অসম (@patronusjk_) December 11, 2019
The situation here in Assam is turning worse and worse. Students are being lathi charged, tear gases are being dropped, A POLYTECHNIC STUDENT EVEN DIED DUE TO GUNSHOT.
Is the govt listening to our protests? PLEASE SHARE THE NEWS PLEASE #CABBill #NoToCAB #CAB2019
I'm from Assam and i oppose #CitizenshipAmmendmentBill2019 Assam is burning. #NoToCAB #CAB_नहीं_चलेगा pic.twitter.com/YKSCMF2D62— Lony Rabha (@lrabha_) December 11, 2019
#Assam ko #Kashmir bana diya! Whattay New India#NoToCAB pic.twitter.com/NbykiO8gcc— abhineet mishra (@AbhineetMishraa) December 11, 2019
India is dying, wake up— Arindom Biswas (@ArindomBiswas_) December 11, 2019
The construction on which it is based is disobeyed, dictatorship has no place in india.#AssamRejectsCAB #NoToCAB https://t.co/YfvayMh1AH
No more migration.....we assamese already have many issues like unemployment,education etc..we can't support this bill...we wants to save our future,culture and we will fight for it..#noToCAB pic.twitter.com/0VXGxFAJRu— Lija Kakoty (@KakotyLija) December 11, 2019
What the hell is happening in india. CAB is the worst bill ever passed in history. Discrimination based on religion and adding immigrants to our nation is such a bullshit. #NoToCAB @narendramodi— Shyamol Gogoi (@shyamol_gogoi) December 10, 2019
ASSAM is no dumping ground for illegal migrants. We the assamese people will keep opposing CAB until our last breath! তেজ দিম, কিন্তু জাতি বেচিব নিদিওঁ! #NoToCAB #IOpposeCitizenshipAmendmentBill #CABAgainstConstitution pic.twitter.com/XPMX1QjQeU— Debashis (@Debashis_DDB) December 9, 2019
This is #assam standing up against the divisive #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 !!! You throw a hundred fireballs at them, they will give you a thousand torchbearers in return! ❤️ and power to you all there!#CABBill #NoToCAB pic.twitter.com/VGYbff2xQ0— abhineet mishra (@AbhineetMishraa) December 9, 2019
How can we let go of our culture ??— Mrigakshee Goswami (@MrigaksheeGosw3) December 9, 2019
We already lost so much of our culture n language and now having lakhs of foreigners we are going to sell our own dignity in our own motherland .. great thinking of some "Great" people isn't it ? #IndiaRejectsCAB #NoToCAB
#NoToCAB #TAGTHEPM @narendramodi @PMOIndia India no more remains a democratic because the facism can be clearly seen. Assam is burning and it's heartbreaking to see people on the streets with just one motto: NO CAB. Is this the "acche din" u were talking about? #joiaaiaxom— Silpisikha Baruah (@SilpisikhaBaru1) December 10, 2019
By all accounts Assam has erupted in spontaneous protests against #CABAgainstConstitution— Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) December 11, 2019
My friends tell me it's similar to scenes during Assam movement.
Do these worthies sitting in Delhi know that they are playing with fire?#NoToCAB pic.twitter.com/cLcxbTExkv
#CitizenshipAmendmentBill (CAB) is against the spirit of our Constitution and is discriminatory. #VoteAgainstCAB#BoycotNRC #NoToNRC #NoToCAB #IndiaRejectsNRC #BJPHataoDeshBachao #BJPAgainstMuslim pic.twitter.com/nXT3LQjWlM— Mohd. Irshad Alam (@MIAlam1981) December 9, 2019