Protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 has created chaos in Assam and other North-eastern states.



Student groups took to the streets against the Bill that aims to make non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan eligible for citizenship in India.

Mainstream media will not show you this. Large scale protests in Assam and North East regarding Citizenship Bill



Internet shutdown in Tripura for 48 hrs#NoToCAB #cab_नहीं_चलेगा pic.twitter.com/DqrDalfRzD — Gandhi 2.0 (@Bharatratna26) December 11, 2019

The bill violates the fundamental right to equality by providing preferential treatment to certain religious communities over the other, which is why, people are protesting against it.

#NoToCAB is trending on Twitter as people on social media are also strongly opposing the bill.

A plea to all our fellow Indian countrymen,think about Assam for a microsecond atleast. One part of your country is being discriminated against.Our protests and our woes are not being heard.The mainstream media is ignoring it all.Please lend us a voice #NoToCAB #AssamRejectsCAB pic.twitter.com/7SKSZKfljN — Armita (@BoraArmita) December 11, 2019

PLEASE GUYS

The situation here in Assam is turning worse and worse. Students are being lathi charged, tear gases are being dropped, A POLYTECHNIC STUDENT EVEN DIED DUE TO GUNSHOT.

Is the govt listening to our protests? PLEASE SHARE THE NEWS PLEASE #CABBill #NoToCAB #CAB2019 — Supriya/জয় আই অসম (@patronusjk_) December 11, 2019

India is dying, wake up

The construction on which it is based is disobeyed, dictatorship has no place in india.#AssamRejectsCAB #NoToCAB https://t.co/YfvayMh1AH — Arindom Biswas (@ArindomBiswas_) December 11, 2019

No more migration.....we assamese already have many issues like unemployment,education etc..we can't support this bill...we wants to save our future,culture and we will fight for it..#noToCAB pic.twitter.com/0VXGxFAJRu — Lija Kakoty (@KakotyLija) December 11, 2019

What the hell is happening in india. CAB is the worst bill ever passed in history. Discrimination based on religion and adding immigrants to our nation is such a bullshit. #NoToCAB @narendramodi — Shyamol Gogoi (@shyamol_gogoi) December 10, 2019

ASSAM is no dumping ground for illegal migrants. We the assamese people will keep opposing CAB until our last breath! তেজ দিম, কিন্তু জাতি বেচিব নিদিওঁ! #NoToCAB #IOpposeCitizenshipAmendmentBill #CABAgainstConstitution pic.twitter.com/XPMX1QjQeU — Debashis (@Debashis_DDB) December 9, 2019

This is #assam standing up against the divisive #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 !!! You throw a hundred fireballs at them, they will give you a thousand torchbearers in return! ❤️ and power to you all there!#CABBill #NoToCAB pic.twitter.com/VGYbff2xQ0 — abhineet mishra (@AbhineetMishraa) December 9, 2019

How can we let go of our culture ??

We already lost so much of our culture n language and now having lakhs of foreigners we are going to sell our own dignity in our own motherland .. great thinking of some "Great" people isn't it ? #IndiaRejectsCAB #NoToCAB — Mrigakshee Goswami (@MrigaksheeGosw3) December 9, 2019

#NoToCAB #TAGTHEPM @narendramodi @PMOIndia India no more remains a democratic because the facism can be clearly seen. Assam is burning and it's heartbreaking to see people on the streets with just one motto: NO CAB. Is this the "acche din" u were talking about? #joiaaiaxom — Silpisikha Baruah (@SilpisikhaBaru1) December 10, 2019