Protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 has created chaos in Assam and other North-eastern states. 
Student groups took to the streets against the Bill that aims to make non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan eligible for citizenship in India. 

The bill violates the fundamental right to equality by providing preferential treatment to certain religious communities over the other, which is why, people are protesting against it. 

#NoToCAB is trending on Twitter as people on social media are also strongly opposing the bill.