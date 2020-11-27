While the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the world and farmers protests in India are the major highlights of the week, here are other pieces of news you might have missed.

1. A 14-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang raped by three men in a moving car in Raipur.

As per reports, one of the accused, picked the girl from her house in the wee hours on November 17 and then raped her along with his friends.

2. A Meerut court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for attempting to rape a 100-year-old Dalit woman.

The incident occurred in 2017 and the woman had died of shock during the medical investigation. Delivering the judgement, the judge described the act as heinous and said a lighter punishment would send an adverse message to society.

3. A 14-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by four unidentified persons in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district when she was out with a male friend.

As per the girl's complaint, the duo was intercepted by the 4 accused who grabbed her and asked her male friend to leave the spot after threatening him.

4. Mass protests broke out across Brazil following the death of a 40-year-old man of colour who was repeatedly beaten at a supermarket.

A video of the man being punched in the face just outside the Carrefour supermarket went viral.

5. A special NIA court rejected the request of Father Stan Swamy asking for warm clothes and sipper-straw for drinking liquids as he is suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Father Stan Swamy, the 83-year-old tribal rights activist, was arrested last month over his alleged involvement in the Bhima-Koregaon case. It's been 20 days since he last made a request in this regard.

6. India’s Academic Freedom Index score hit a significant low in 2020 in comparison to its 2014 score.

The AFI score determines the level of free speech and security universities and academic centers enjoy the a country.

7. Uttarakhand wildlife board cleared a proposal to denotify the Shivalik elephant reserve.

The board passed the proposal at a meeting where forest officials argued that the notification of the elephant reserve was creating hurdles in the development work.

8. The Government of India banned 43 more Chinese apps including, AliExpress, Alibaba Workbench, WeWork China, CamCard, and SnackVideo.

9. Allahabad High Court recently observed that the right to live with a person of their choice irrespective of religion professed by them, is intrinsic to right to life and personal liberty.

10. The Uttarakhand government has decided to give a cash incentive of ₹50,000 to inter-caste and inter-faith couples to encourage such alliances.

11. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has given orders allowing MBBS students & dentists to assist in hospitals & COVID ICUs to meet manpower shortage.

According to the order, Delhi government hospitals can now engage 4th and 5th year MBBS students and dentists to assist doctors in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

12. The central government has proposed to increase the daily factory work limit to 12 hours from the current limit of 10.5 hours.

13. Two army personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir after Pakistan troops opened heavy fire along the Line of Control in a ceasefire violation on Friday, 27th November.

14. A Delhi court has refused to grant interim bail to former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in connection with an UAPA case related to the northeast Delhi violence.

Jahan had sought interim bail on the ground that being jailed had taken a toll on her mental health and some of the inmates at the prison where she was lodged had tested positive or Covid-19, but her plea was rejected.

15. Karnataka has proposed a new bill wherein all cattle will be defined as beef. This move would result in a complete cattle meat ban across the state.

