With media focusing on the farmers' protests in and around Delhi, here are other pieces of news you might have missed.

1. Centre for Science and Environment has claimed that honey sold by major brands in India has been found adulterated with sugar syrup.

Food researchers from CSE selected 13 top and smaller brands of processed and raw honey being sold in India to check their purity. They apparently found 77% of the samples adulterated with the addition of sugar syrup. Out of the 22 samples checked, only five passed all the tests.

2. An angry mob in Karnataka's Hassan district attacked a female journalist after she reported the existence of illegal cow slaughters in the area.

The incident took place in Pension Mohalla in Hassan district where the journalist, accompanied with animal lovers and police officials, was trying to visit the four illegal slaughter houses and five cattle hoarding spots.

3. An 8-year-old girl was gangraped, murdered and thrown into a well in a village of Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan.

As per reports, the child was sleeping in their kachcha house with her mother and sister while her father was out of the village. Some men entered their house in the night and took the child with them.

4. In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court has directed all police stations and investigation agencies to install CCTV cameras with night vision and audio recording covering interrogation rooms, lock-ups, entries and exits.

The order is meant to prevent excesses in police custody. While delivering the judgement, the judges said:

Most of these agencies carry out interrogation in their office(s), so CCTVs shall be compulsorily installed in all offices where such interrogation and holding of accused takes place in the same manner as it would in a police station.

5. IMD in its 8 AM bulletin said Cyclone Burevi has weakened into a deep depression, likely to cross Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu in the next six hours.

The Thiruvananthapuram airport in Kerala will remain closed from 10 AM to 6 PM on Friday , 4th December due to Cyclone Burevi, which has now become a deep depression. Two airports of Tamil Nadu, in Madurai and Thoothukudi, have also been shut.

6. A 30-year-old man working at a hotel in Gurugram was brutally assaulted by his colleagues and employer when he demanded his salary.

The deceased was identified as Hoshiyar Singh, who had come to Gurugram in search of a job. On November 26, after work he went to the employer and requested him to pay his salary. This allegedly agitated his employer, who called other employees and asked them to beat him up.

7. All India Football Federation President Praful Patel has said that the national women’s football team can qualify for the Fifa World Cup before the men’s team does.

In a virtual interaction with the members of the U-17 Women’s World Cup team, he said:

Women team’s Fifa ranking is better than the men’s team, which is very good, when we had less attention to women’s football compared to men’s.

8. The US Senate passed a legislation raising country limits on the annual grant of Green Cards.

When enacted, the bill is expected to benefit lakhs of Indian-origin applicants who currently face a statistical possibility of waiting for decades for their turn.

9. A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by three men in Nainital.

As per reports, the girl was kidnapped by the accused when she was alone at home. After being raped, she was left in forest in an unconscious state.

10. Thousands of protestors took over the streets in Paris against new security law that prohibits people from posting pictures identifying police officers on duty.

VIDEO: Fires, sounds of explosions as thousands in Paris protest new security law.



Protests have taken place nationwide against the new law -- which would restrict the broadcasting/publishing of images of police that would harm their "physical or psychological integrity" pic.twitter.com/EEUIcPL0nm — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 29, 2020

11. Deforestation in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil jumped to a 12-year high in 2020.

The data released by Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research showed that deforestation in Amazon rose 9.5% in 2020 in comparison with the last year. This amounts to 11,088 square kilometers, which is roughly the size of London.

12. Researchers have found that increased human actions on the Indian side of the Pangong lake are making its water cloudy.

13. UP police stopped an inter-faith marriage in Lucknow despite the consent of their parents, citing the new anti-conversion law.

The wedding was supposed to take place on Wednesday, 3rd December, in Lucknow. But minutes before the ceremony started, a team from the Para Police Station reached the venue and told the couple that they could only marry with the permission of the Lucknow district magistrate.

14. The Delhi government informed the High Court that no night curfew would be imposed in NCR for now to contain the spread of coronavirus.

15. SC put a stay on Gujarat HC order mandating community service for those not wearing masks.

The apex court called the order disproportionate and one that may lead to health problems.

16. A Delhi court extended JNU student, Umar Khalid’s judicial custody by 14 days, in a case related to the communal violence in Delhi.

17. RBI has asked HDFC Bank to stop sourcing new credit cards and halt digital launches amid technical glitches.

The order also directed the HDFC Bank board to examine the lapses and fix accountability as well.

How many of these did you miss hearing about?