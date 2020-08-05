Celebrations of the foundation-laying ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya not only echoed in India, but also the United States, as members of the Indian community gathered outside the Capitol Hill in Washington DC to honour it.

USA: Members of the Indian community gathered outside the Capitol Hill in Washington DC to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of #RamTemple in #Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/NofEWuM3E5 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Indians including children, elderly, women and teenagers from in and around Washington DC raised saffron flags and chanted "Jai Shree Ram".

According to ANI, the highlight of the celebration was the 'Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir Tableau' that ferried between the US Capitol Hill and White House. People celebrated 'Bhoomi Poojan' to mark this historic temple construction.