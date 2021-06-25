A man has been vaccinated with an empty syringe at a vaccination centre in Bihar's Chhapra. The nurse who administered the injection has been removed from duty, NDTV reported. The incident has gone viral after someone shot a video of the same and shared it on social media.

The video shows the nurse taking out an empty syringe from the packet and straightway inject the man without going anywhere near the vial of vaccine.

The man in question told reporters that he realised hours later after his friend, who shot the video told him.

Since the video has gone viral, Twitter also has had a lot to say about it.

Omg, she just injected empty syringe 😰😱. And the guy will be marked vaccinated!! https://t.co/fMq2faTa6P — Shaveta sharma (@Shaveta36174686) June 24, 2021

......atleast it's an intramuscular injection?

Air embolism se bach gaya,covid se kaise bachega! https://t.co/2qvPD3645r — Aarshi Krishna (taylor's version) (@aarshi_krishna) June 25, 2021

Vikas ho raha hai https://t.co/4WsZXfj7rT — Mitesh D Singhavi (@d_singhavi) June 25, 2021

Hopefully, the man got a real vaccination soon.