Being stuck inside the house with nothing else to do can be though. So, if you're with your partner, mating like bunnies would seem like a good option. 

Source: wordpress

But don't do that! NYC Healthy, a New York City Government Health Department is advising people to instead masturbate, since it is the safest thing to do during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Source: Tenor

Every word in that previous statement is true. You just gotta do it yourself.

So basically health officials have literally given you the permission to help yourself. Anyhow, Twitter is having fun with this!

So go ahead, do that. Use your willpower and may the force be with you.