Being stuck inside the house with nothing else to do can be though. So, if you're with your partner, mating like bunnies would seem like a good option.

But don't do that! NYC Healthy, a New York City Government Health Department is advising people to instead masturbate, since it is the safest thing to do during the coronavirus pandemic.

Every word in that previous statement is true. You just gotta do it yourself.

What we know about #COVID19 and sex: 😘Kissing can spread COVID-19 and rimming might spread it. 👅🍑🚫



You are your safest sex partner. Masturbation will not spread COVID-19, especially if you wash your hands (and any sex toys) with soap and water🧼: https://t.co/85FUZfOABG — nychealthy (@nycHealthy) March 24, 2020

So basically health officials have literally given you the permission to help yourself. Anyhow, Twitter is having fun with this!

So you're saying that I can beat this single handedly?? 😁😁 — Ju Ju Bee (@sweetdewdrops72) March 25, 2020

Wow from kissing right into rimming? pic.twitter.com/j0VET3wbw0 — Roger Langdon (@RogerLangdon1) March 27, 2020

Rimming? In this economy fam? — Danny Nedelko (@wicakmuslich) March 25, 2020

So go ahead, do that. Use your willpower and may the force be with you.