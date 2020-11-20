Diwali is a festival that is celebrated by the Indian community across the world. This year, a group of police officers from New Zealand danced to Bollywood songs to celebrate the occasion.

A video of the performance is now going viral on social media.

Dressed in their uniforms, officers of the Wellington Police Academy, are seen grooving to Bollywood songs like 'Kaala Chashma' and 'Kar Gayi Chull'.

The beautiful gesture has impressed Indians who are applauding the NZ police for their performance as well.

I don't know if I have said this enough but I LOVE NEW ZEALAND!❤️🙌🏻 https://t.co/UKJAbWq3ny — Kanav Bali🏏 (@BaliKanav) November 19, 2020

Woohoo love Newzealand police https://t.co/0wZPWMUS0W — chandnisrinivasan (@chandnisriniva1) November 19, 2020

They all danced just so well!!! Full on desi vibes. No discomfort or anything. — Ankit (@ap141994) November 18, 2020

So nice to see this🙌🙏 — manoj Kumar (@manojKu55932823) November 20, 2020

This is amazing!! Cheers to the team.. https://t.co/8FQb4y6Aud — Rishiraj Gupte (@rishiraj06) November 20, 2020

This is so cool.