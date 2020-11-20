Diwali is a festival that is celebrated by the Indian community across the world. This year, a group of police officers from New Zealand danced to Bollywood songs to celebrate the occasion.

A video of the performance is now going viral on social media.

Dressed in their uniforms, officers of the Wellington Police Academy, are seen grooving to Bollywood songs like 'Kaala Chashma' and 'Kar Gayi Chull'.

The beautiful gesture has impressed Indians who are applauding the NZ police for their performance as well.

This is so cool.