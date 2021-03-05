It's a rare, but much needed sight to witness world leaders show kindness in minuscule ways. And, this is exactly what the internet saw New Zealand's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern do recently. The PM replied to Lily, an eleven-year-old who wrote a letter to her as a part of a school assignment. If this isn't a top-tier example of how to be a leader, then we don't know what is! Plus, this isn't the first time Jacinda Ardern has won everyone's hearts over by being her awesome self.

Lily had sent the letter back when the Covid-19 lockdown was first imposed and PM Ardern made sure to apologise for the delay in writing back! Lily's father, Philip Bromwell posted an image of the letter on his Twitter account.

During the first lockdown last spring, our then 11-year-old had to write a letter to a leader for school. She chose @jacindaardern . Well, after “a busy few months” (!) for the NZ PM, Lily was delighted to get a personal reply! Great at leading, lockdowns & letters 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/E7WrRWBuNY — Philip Bromwell (@philipbromwell) March 3, 2021

If only all world leaders went the extra mile like this.