Karl Rock, a Kiwi YouTuber, was shooting a video in Delhi's Chandni Chowk when he faced a racist attack by a local man.

Rock, who is seen being fluent in Hindi, was shooting a vlog at the spice market when an angry labourer called him 'Corona'. The labourer then went on a rant using language that will be filtered here for the sake of some civility.

He basically accused Rock of spreading Coronavirus in India using really filthy language.

Defending Myself in India Against Angry Labourer 😠 WHAT I SHOULD HAVE DONE! https://t.co/wFAXFCWVLq — Karl Rock (@iamkarlrock) July 21, 2020

Mind you, Rock was wearing a mask throughout the video. Rock has recently recovered from COVID-19 and has donated his plasma in the national capital.

Karl Rock, a New Zealand origin Delhiite donated plasma at Delhi govt's plasma bank



You must watch his video about his experience. I am sure this will encourage many more to come forward to donate their plasma and help save lives. @iamkarlrock pic.twitter.com/VySSg0P0yV — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 10, 2020

The first time I was forced to take a corona test, the police called me and I couldn't leave. I was held there and forced to take a test. The police called their friends in the media for their cash reward.

Once the video went viral on Twitter, the attack was heavily criticised by people.

There is nothing 😂 about this. Arguments like these lead to people getting lynched. https://t.co/wrQaNMqnqN — devarsi ghosh (@devarsighosh) August 24, 2020

If you think all the misinformation around corona doesn't have an impact on ordinary people and their lives, think again. The harassment @iamkarlrock had to face is criminal. There have been only a few goodwill ambassadors of India like him.https://t.co/PIKkvxjjYr — Ankur Pandey (@Sthitapragnaya) August 24, 2020

wtf man Karl is such a good guy he even donated his plasma and gave the gift money to a poor man. https://t.co/jV0uxWROwi — Commandante ¹⁰ (@Commandantebacc) August 24, 2020

“Are you spreading Corona?” Credit for this should go to @ZeeNews @ABPNews @indiatvnews among many others. Even a poor labourer who’s probably himself struggling to survive is xenophobic now https://t.co/4fejhyjVay — 2 others (@micky864) August 24, 2020

This dude is staying in India since few years. He can even talk Kindi. Still no respect, calling him Corona and insulting. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/hs4elq8iff — Western Ghat's Boy🌹 (@westernghatboy) August 24, 2020

This is The Hindutva Bharat , taking Atithi Devo Bhava and other Indian Values to the Cleaners. https://t.co/qJIi2FKWZN — Mukhesh (@Introvert_101_) August 24, 2020

Shouldn’t be something to laugh about cause that’s blatant racism. https://t.co/sOPvkISlHN — Max (@Max19___) August 24, 2020

same thng people were doing with tablighis,Now they proves innocent. that's the level of hate, that has penetrated deep down. Its like being swathed with effin' slime but, it is even more worse cz it is Hate. Gutter slime can only kill an individual, Hate can cause a Holacaust. https://t.co/VH0rfxev7u — Azhar Shaikh (@AzharSh98851979) August 24, 2020

Indians aren’t racist at all 🙄 https://t.co/ZtXf0yXAaE — Gaurav Dass (@ScouseAndBrown) August 24, 2020

Rock has however tweeted that nobody needed to apologise to him as he didn't think that one man was a representation of the whole country.

Also, no one needs to apologise to me. This guy doesn't represent Indians as a whole, as I say in the video. It was wrong, but I understand his thinking and why he acted like this. He's scared. We all are. Forgive and forget 🙏 https://t.co/uei1VJDf8W — Karl Rock (@iamkarlrock) August 24, 2020

Do us all a favour, people! Stop reading WhatsApp forwards. Please!