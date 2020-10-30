With the media focused on the upcoming elections in Bihar and US, you might have missed some of these headlines. Have a look.

1. A Delhi Police sub-inspector was arrested for allegedly molesting, stalking and passing lewd remarks at women.

He was arrested after at least 4 women complained of being stalked and molested by the cop in Delhi's Dwarka.

2. A 23-year-old Dalit man was allegedly burnt to death in Alwar district for demanding pending wages.

The man, identified as Kamal, worked at a liquor outlet. Unpaid for 5 months, the contractors would threaten and beat him for asking for his pending wages.

3. The Supreme Court warned state governments and the police against harassing people over social media posts.

Hearing a petition filed by a Delhi resident against summons issued to her by the West Bengal police over her Facebook posts, the SC said asked the state governments and police to not cross the line and let India remain a free country.

4. A 21-year-old woman alleged sexual assault by a hospital worker where she was admitted for TB treatment.

The girl was admiited to Fortis Hospital in Gurugram for treatment. She has alleged that a person named Vikas, apparently a hospital worker, violated her sexually while she was in a semi-conscious state.

5. CBI has said that the father-son duo, Jeyaraj and Benniks, were subjected to several rounds of brutal torture for 6 hours in police custody.

Jeyaraj and Benniks were arrested on 19th June for allegedly keeping their mobile phone shop in Thoothukudi open 15 minutes beyond curfew. After Jeyaraj was taken away by the police, his son, who reached the police station, was also arrested. Both of them later died.

6. A 55-year-old woman was killed for standing up against sexual harassment of her daughters in UP.

7. The Qatar government has apologised for the incident that included strip searching of female passengers on a recent Qatar Airways flight to Sydney.

On 2nd Oct, a Sydney-bound flight from Qatar was delayed when a group of women were ordered to exit the plane, subjected to a strip search and forced to undergo medical examination after a premature infant was found at the Doha airport.

Following the incident, the Australian government had said that it is deeply concerned at the offensive and grossly inappropriate treatment of female passengers.

8. A woman was beheaded and two other people were killed in a suspected terrorist act at a church in the French city of Nice.

It was further reported that the attacker wielded a knife and shouted 'Allahu Akbar'.

9. The US administration has proposed scrapping the computerised lottery system to grant H-1B work visas, and replace it with a selection process.

The new selection process will apparently give priority to the jobs with higher salaries.

10. The Union government has issued an ordinance, making pollution an offence with a jail term of upto 5 years and a penalty upto Rs 1 crore.

The ordinance also entails setting up of a Commission for Air Quality Management for the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

11. India ranked 131st out of 138 countries in global mobile Internet speeds for the month of September.

According to the Ookla Speedtest Global Index for September 2020, India's average mobile upload speed is at 4.31Mbps and latency is 52ms. India was ranked behind Pakistan and Nepal.

12. 38 people have been arrested by Maharashtra police in connection with April’s Palghar lynching case.

In April, 2 sadhus and their driver were killed by a mob in Palghar.

13. A Pakistan MP recently claimed that the Imran Khan government had abruptly released the IAF pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman, fearing an attack by India.

Recounting the meeting from that time, the MP said:

I remember Shah Mahmood Qureshi was in the meeting which Imran Khan had refused to attend and Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa came into the room, his legs were shaking and he was perspiring. Foreign Minister said for God’s sake let Abhinandan go, India’s about to attack Pakistan at 9 PM.

14. Delhi government has launched the ‘Green Delhi’ mobile app through which citizens can report pollution causing activities in the NCR.

The app will allow users to upload photos and videos of instances of anti-pollution norms violation along with their complaints on the app.

15. A Pakistani minister admitted that Islamabad was behind the Pulwama terror strike in India, last year.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the minister said:

Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara. Our success in Pulwama is a success of the people under the leadership of Imran Khan.

#WATCH: Pakistan's Federal Minister Fawad Choudhry, in the National Assembly, says Pulwama was a great achievement under Imran Khan's leadership. pic.twitter.com/qnJNnWvmqP — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

Important ones, right?