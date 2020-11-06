With the media focused on the upcoming elections in Bihar and US, you might have missed some of these headlines. Have a look.

1. A 17-year-old girl was murdered in Delhi to cover up a rape attempt made by her maternal uncle.

As per reports, the minor used to live with her uncle and aunt in Delhi's Nandnagri area. The girl had been missing since October 23. Her decomposed body was later found stuffed in a bed-box inside the couple's house.

2. Baghjan oil well fire in Assam is still raging after five months, the longest in India.

All attempts to douse the fire in the oil field operated by the Oil India Limited (OIL) have proven futile.

3. According to a survey by WWF, 30 Indian cities are likely to face acute water risks by 2050.

30 Indian cities, including Delhi, Jaipur, Indore, Amritsar, Pune, Srinagar, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kozhikode and Vishakhapatnam, are expected to suffer the biggest rise in water risk by 2050.

4. As per reports, used plastic masks and gloves are making their way into water bodies across India.

A senior official from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board stated that reckless dumping along water bodies by clinics, smaller hospitals and pharmacies has escalated in the last seven months.

5. The Modi government spent around Rs 713.20 crore of taxpayers’ money to promote itself through advertisements in the last financial year.

Replying to an RTI query filed by activist Jatin Desai, the Bureau of Outreach and Communication under the ministry of information and broadcasting said that a whopping Rs 1.95 crore was spent per day, on an average, on advertisements between 2019-2020 by the Central government.

6. At least 22 people were killed in a terror attack on Kabul's main universities on Monday, 2nd November.

The attack on Kabul University marked the second time in less than two weeks that an educational institution was targeted in the capital.

7. At least 12 labourers were killed and 9 others were injured after a portion of a godown collapsed in Ahmedabad following a huge explosion.

A powerful explosion in the godown around 11 AM destroyed the structure and caused fire in adjacent godowns where labourers were packing ready-made garments

8. The Haryana Assembly passed a bill to give 75% reservation in private sector jobs to youth from the state.

Applicable to jobs that pay less than Rs 50,000 per month, the state government said that preferences to local candidates will be socially, economically and enviromentally desirable.

9. According to a survey by an NGO, 31% rapes reported in Delhi last year were committed against children.

10. A 30-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped in the parking space of a hospital in Delhi by a security guard and two former bouncers.

As per reports, the woman had been staying in the waiting hall meant for attendants of patients along with a woman acquaintance for nearly a fortnight. Her husband, a cab driver, was out for work when the crime took place. All the three accused have been arrested.

11. Expressing displeasure over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Delhi High Court has warned the government that it could soon become the 'corona capital of the country'.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said the Delhi government has gone completely haywire on the pandemic.

12. At least 4 people were killed and 22 others including a police officer were injured in an attack that took place in six locations across Vienna.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, later.

13. BMC has announced a ban on bursting or lighting of all fire crackers in public places for Diwali.

The ban has been proposed keeping in view the pandemic and violators will be punished suitably. Rajasthan, Delhi, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal are other states that have announced a similar ban.

14. As many as 575 students and 829 teachers were tested positive for coronavirus as schools reopened in Andhra Pradesh on 2nd November.

Important ones, right?