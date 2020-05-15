Earlier this week, PM Modi held a video conference with the chief ministers of different states on their views about the next phase of lockdown. The centre had asked the states to submit their proposals.

Following this, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had sought suggestions from Delhiites on relaxations to be introduced in lockdown 4.0.

The Delhi government submitted its proposal to the Centre yesterday, 15th May. According to sources, it has suggested the opening of markets, shopping complexes and malls on an odd-even basis.

The Delhi government has also proposed the resumption of construction activities in NCR and movement of labour post May 17.

The government has suggested that opening of markets, complexes and malls should be allowed in Delhi. However, shops engaged in non-essential items in shopping complexes and malls should be allowed to operate on an odd-even basis.

In an online briefing, Kejriwal also said that the proposal included resumption of bus, taxi and auto-rickshaw services, but with social-distancing.

He also made it clear that the lockdown cannot be lifted completely given that the city was recording a high number of coronavirus cases daily.

Delhi government had received over 5 lakh suggestions from Delhiites and most of them suggested having strict social distancing norms in place