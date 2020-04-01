Stray animals who are dependent on locals and leftovers from restaurants across the country for food are having a tough time fending for their daily needs amidst the nationwide lockdown.

To ensure the welfare of strays amdist the lockdown, the Odisha government has sanctioned a budget of Rs 54 lakh to feed the stray animals in various cities and towns across the state.

According to Deccan Herald , the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has been granted Rs 20,000 per day for feeding the stray animals, while the urban local bodies of Cuttack, Berhampur, Rourkela and Sambalpur will get Rs 10,000.

A few days ago, a rumour which stated that dogs and cats are carriers of the pandemic managed to turn animal lovers bitter towards their own pets, leave alone the strays. However, WHO fact-checked and clarified this rumour.

A couple of days ago, Maneka Gandhi issued feeder passes to ensure that animal lovers could conveniently feed the strays without being harassed or punished amid the 21-day-lockdown.

Any dog feeder can go to their district DCP office in delhi and get a feeder pass. Please start today as only 50 passes are being given per district. — Maneka Sanjay Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) March 24, 2020

If you know of any stray animals in your locality, please leave a bowl of water and some food for them. It the least we can do to aid the ones who're dependent on us. You don't have to be an animal lover to feed the strays.