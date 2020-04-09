While a 21-day nationwide lockdown is in place, the Odisha government has decided to extend the lockdown till 30th April.

The state Gov also recommended Union Government to extend the national lockdown till then.

According to reports, the state government has also ordered all the schools and colleges to remain closed till 17th June.

In his statement, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said:

Coronavirus is the biggest threat that the human race has faced in more than a century. Life will not be the same ever. All of us must understand this and face it boldly together. With our sacrifice and with the blessing of Lord Jagannath, this too shall pass.

He also urged the union government to extend the lockdown further and not start train and air services till 30th April.

Odisha has recorded 42 cases of COVID-19, including 2 recoveries and 1 death.