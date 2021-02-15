Good deeds never go unnoticed. 

A doctor in Odisha's Sambalpur district has opened a 'One Rupee' clinic to provide treatment to the poor and underprivileged people.

Source: ANI

Shankar Ramchandani, an assistant professor in the department of medicine at VIMSAR, Burla, always wanted to provide free treatment to those who can't afford. When he joined VIMSAR as a senior resident doctor, he was not allowed private practice beyond duty hours.

But now that he is promoted, he started this clinic.

Source: ANI

The clinic has been set up in Kachha Market area in Burla town and remains open from 7 AM to 8 AM in the morning and 6 PM to 7 PM in the evening. 

Speaking to media on why he is charging ₹1, Dr. Shankar said:

I charge one rupee from the poor and underprivileged people as I don't want them to feel that they are availing the service free of cost. They should also think that they have paid some money for their treatment.
Source: ANI

Further, he also said that he opened the clinic so that the elderly and people with disabilities do not have to wait for hours at the hospital OPDs.

I am a doctor of the masses and not the classes.
Source: ANI

Netizens are hailing his noble gesture.

This isn't the first time that Dr. Ramchandani received appreciation for his work. Last year, he attended a COVID-19 patient beyond his duty hour and also carried the patient to VIMSAR in his car.

We are proud of his effort to serve humanity.