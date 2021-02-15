Good deeds never go unnoticed.

A doctor in Odisha's Sambalpur district has opened a 'One Rupee' clinic to provide treatment to the poor and underprivileged people.

Shankar Ramchandani, an assistant professor in the department of medicine at VIMSAR, Burla, always wanted to provide free treatment to those who can't afford. When he joined VIMSAR as a senior resident doctor, he was not allowed private practice beyond duty hours.

But now that he is promoted, he started this clinic.

The clinic has been set up in Kachha Market area in Burla town and remains open from 7 AM to 8 AM in the morning and 6 PM to 7 PM in the evening.

Speaking to media on why he is charging ₹1, Dr. Shankar said:

I charge one rupee from the poor and underprivileged people as I don't want them to feel that they are availing the service free of cost. They should also think that they have paid some money for their treatment.

Further, he also said that he opened the clinic so that the elderly and people with disabilities do not have to wait for hours at the hospital OPDs.

I am a doctor of the masses and not the classes.

Netizens are hailing his noble gesture.

This is the right use of education.... great...🙏😀 https://t.co/O0JeADL5Av — Ashish Kohli (@Kohli_Ashish) February 15, 2021

May your tribe be on the increase throughout India ,may be for infants and children ,so it helps the poor.# india doctors. https://t.co/vigJy0O6O5 — R Suresh Kumar (@rspack_hosur) February 15, 2021

Great thinking and helping hand for poor people, who don't go for treatment from doctor due to sortage of money or afraid of expensive health check-ups.

Hats off for Dr. S. Ramchandani sir and #ONERUPEECLINIC https://t.co/REuVr0py7u — shantanu sandilya (@mishra_shanu) February 15, 2021

This isn't the first time that Dr. Ramchandani received appreciation for his work. Last year, he attended a COVID-19 patient beyond his duty hour and also carried the patient to VIMSAR in his car.

We are proud of his effort to serve humanity.