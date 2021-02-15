Good deeds never go unnoticed.
A doctor in Odisha's Sambalpur district has opened a 'One Rupee' clinic to provide treatment to the poor and underprivileged people.
Shankar Ramchandani, an assistant professor in the department of medicine at VIMSAR, Burla, always wanted to provide free treatment to those who can't afford. When he joined VIMSAR as a senior resident doctor, he was not allowed private practice beyond duty hours.
But now that he is promoted, he started this clinic.
The clinic has been set up in Kachha Market area in Burla town and remains open from 7 AM to 8 AM in the morning and 6 PM to 7 PM in the evening.
Speaking to media on why he is charging ₹1, Dr. Shankar said:
I charge one rupee from the poor and underprivileged people as I don't want them to feel that they are availing the service free of cost. They should also think that they have paid some money for their treatment.
Further, he also said that he opened the clinic so that the elderly and people with disabilities do not have to wait for hours at the hospital OPDs.
I am a doctor of the masses and not the classes.
Netizens are hailing his noble gesture.
A heart-warming #news in these troubled times.— Earthy Common (@EarthySays) February 15, 2021
Kudos #DrSRamchandani. 🙏🏽
God helps those who help the #needy.
May God be with you in this #noble initiative. More power to you.#Doctor #Burla #Sambalpur #Odisha https://t.co/nc5XyYyDE9
Great thinking and helping hand for poor people, who don't go for treatment from doctor due to sortage of money or afraid of expensive health check-ups.— shantanu sandilya (@mishra_shanu) February 15, 2021
Hats off for Dr. S. Ramchandani sir and #ONERUPEECLINIC https://t.co/REuVr0py7u
Appreciable work for humanity. https://t.co/OueWgOD9nw— Vishal (@realvishalbhai) February 15, 2021
This isn't the first time that Dr. Ramchandani received appreciation for his work. Last year, he attended a COVID-19 patient beyond his duty hour and also carried the patient to VIMSAR in his car.
We are proud of his effort to serve humanity.